'Boycott Israel!': Pro-Palestinian Protester Releases Hundreds of Mice at U.K. McDonald's
A disturbing video captured a pro-Palestinian protester releasing hundreds of mice into a McDonald's restaurant in the U.K., RadarOnline.com has learned.
The outraged man yelled expletives as he hurled the mice, which were spray painted with the colors of the Palestinian flag, at unsuspecting customers before he stormed out of the fast food joint.
In the video, captioned "Enjoy your rat burgers," a man is seen unloading a box filled with mice from the trunk of a car. The mice were spray painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag, which the man also wore on his head.
The man then took the box inside of a Birmingham McDonald's and released the mice as he shouted, "F--- Israel!"
Customers screamed as the mice scurried through the restaurant. As quickly as the chaos began, the man fled the restaurant.
"Free f------ Palestine!" the man yelled as he left the McDonald's. "Boycott Israel! F--- Israel!”
A spokesperson for the franchised restaurant confirmed the incident to LBC, "We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public."
The McDonald's spokesperson noted that the mice were collected and the restaurant was sanitized following the twisted demonstration.
"Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitized and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection," the rep told the outlet.
The mice were released after the Jerusalem Post reported that the fast food chain's Israeli locations were donating meals to IDF troops.
"The action of throwing mice into a restaurant where customers are eating is extremely sickening. It causes distress to both the people present and also the mice themselves, and is both a cruel and dangerous thing to do," Gary Mond, the chairman of the National Jewish Assembly, told The Jerusalem Post.
Mond said that "from a political perspective" the man's demonstration was "totally futile" as it "It will do nothing to bring any support to the ‘Free Palestine’ cause," which he claimed was "based on Jew-hatred as opposed to support for the Arabs who live in Gaza."
The incident also sparked outrage from animal rights groups.
"While freedom of speech is important, and while all of us are deeply distraught with what is happening in the Middle East right now — anyone who has seen any footage would be hard moved not to be heartbroken — using poor mice and rats and setting them free in a McDonald’s is not the way to make a political point," Viva! rep Faye Lewis told the Daily Mail.
Over the weekend, thousands of protesters gathered in London to demand an Israeli ceasefire, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza spiraled out of control under the relentless Israeli offensive campaign.
The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 8,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began airstrikes on the region after the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed 1,400 Israelis.