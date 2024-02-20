Your tip
Donald Trump Goes After Judge Arthur Engoron in Late Night Rant Over $355 Million Judgment: ‘Crooked Joe Biden Should Be … Under Investigation’

donald trump goes off judge arthur engoron truth social rant late night fraud election interference joe biden
Source: MEGA

Trump went after the judge.

By:

Feb. 20 2024, Updated 10:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump decided to attack New York Judge Arthur Engoron days after he hit him with a $355 million judgment days in court.

On Monday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his emotions about the case. In court, Trump was accused of inflating the value of his assets to obtain bank loans.

The value of his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago was part of the battle.

Trump said he did nothing wrong.

Trump told his followers, “I have substantially UNDERSTATED my assets in the Financial Statements, not overstated them, as the Corrupt A.G. and “Judge” said. Also, 100% Disclaimer Clause, No Default, No Victims, No Complaints, No “Nothing,” except for success from the banks and everyone else."

He claimed, “The Judge FRAUDULENTLY stated that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000 to make his Fake Case. He, the A.G., and Crooked Joe Biden should be the ones under investigation, not me. Election Interference! MAGA2024."

Trump at a court hearing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Trump supporters have been donating to a GoFundMe launched by the wife of entrepreneur Grant Cardone.

Cardone’s wife said the donations would be used to help Trump pay off his massive court judgment. The GoFundMe has raised over $500k so far.

Donald Trump
Don Jr. was ordered to pay $4 million and barred from serving as an executive in NY for two years.

She told fellow Trump supporters, "I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York. The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves."

She added, "It's a moment that calls into question the balance of justice and the application of law, disproportionately aimed at silencing a voice that has been at the forefront of advocating for American strength, prosperity, and security."

Judge Engoron slammed Trump in court.

In addition to the massive judgment, Trump and his sons Eric and Don Jr. were barred from serving as executives in New York for some time. The ex-president’s eldest sons were ordered to pay $4 million each in fines.

Eric slammed the decision in an interview after the decision came down.

“My father built a skyline of New York City. And this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong, not a dollar of financial loss? The exact opposite, hundreds of millions of dollars in financial gain,” he said on Fox News following the decision.

Trump has yet to file an appeal.

