Donald Trump Supporters Launch GoFundMe to Help Pay $355 Million Fine After New York Civil Fraud Trial

After the verdict, Elena Cardone, wife of real estate investor Grant Cardone, launched a GoFundMe page to help cover Trump's massive fine. The page, entitled "Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment," quickly garnered support from a small number of the former president's supporters.

"This is more than a legal fund; it's a clarion call to all patriots to rally in defense of a man who has never hesitated to stand in defense of us," Cardone wrote on the campaign page. "It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for championing the values that make America great, he does not stand alone."

Cardone also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that donors would be "standing together against unjust rulings like this where a bias judges [sic] & corrupt legal system is out of control."

Despite Trump's net worth of $2.6 billion as of September, within five hours of its creation, the GoFundMe page had raised over $18,000 from more than 400 donors, each contributing between $5 and $1,500.