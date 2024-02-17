Donald Trump Supporters Launch GoFundMe to Help Pay $355 Million Fine After New York Civil Fraud Trial
Donald Trump supporters have started a GoFundMe to help the former president pay off his $354 million fine ordered by a judge in the New York civil fraud case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, February 16, 2024, New York State Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his companies to pay a staggering $354,868,768. The ruling came after Trump was found guilty of fraudulently inflating asset values on financial documents.
Trump responded to the verdict by criticizing Justice Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James, accusing them of corruption and election interference. He announced his intention to appeal the decision.
After the verdict, Elena Cardone, wife of real estate investor Grant Cardone, launched a GoFundMe page to help cover Trump's massive fine. The page, entitled "Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment," quickly garnered support from a small number of the former president's supporters.
"This is more than a legal fund; it's a clarion call to all patriots to rally in defense of a man who has never hesitated to stand in defense of us," Cardone wrote on the campaign page. "It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for championing the values that make America great, he does not stand alone."
Cardone also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that donors would be "standing together against unjust rulings like this where a bias judges [sic] & corrupt legal system is out of control."
Despite Trump's net worth of $2.6 billion as of September, within five hours of its creation, the GoFundMe page had raised over $18,000 from more than 400 donors, each contributing between $5 and $1,500.
The initiative received mixed reactions, with some, like far-right figure Laura Loomer, suggesting alternative crowdfunding platforms due to their perception of GoFundMe's political biases.
"GoFundMe is anti-Trump and liberal," Loomer wrote. "You should have used @GiveSendGo @GrantCardone. GoFundMe is notorious for banning conservative campaigns. I have been banned from GoFundMe since 2018."
Critics questioned the necessity of crowdfunding for a billionaire like Trump, with some mocking the donors and labeling them as part of a misguided following. Others pointed out potential violations of GoFundMe's terms of service, citing restrictions on fundraising for alleged financial and violent crimes defense.
One user on X wrote, "Wait... Wut.. Donald Trump, a supposed billionaire business man has a GoFundMe page?? The only thing more pathetic than this are his cult members who will actually help fund him by sending him money. Sad!"
Another user commented, "People have actually contributed to this? My god, the MAGAs are truly some of the dumbest people on this planet."