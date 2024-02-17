'Total Sham': Donald Trump Throws Temper Tantrum After Being Fined $355 Million in New York Fraud Trial
Donald Trump wasted no time calling the $355 million ruling in his New York civil fraud trial a "total sham."
Moments after the verdict was issued, the ex-president took to Truth Social to voice his outrage and branded the civil trial a "witch hunt," RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron added to Trump's ever-growing legal tab with the $355 million fine. While the judge stopped short of dissolving the Trump Organization, he barred the GOP frontrunner from serving as a corporate officer or director for the company for three years.
Trump's adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, were also barred from doing business in the state for three years and were fined $4 million each.
Needless to say, the ex-president was not happy about the ruling.
An outraged Trump slammed Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James in a series of deranged posts on Truth Social. The ex-president insisted that he did nothing wrong and claimed the trial and ruling were politically motivated.
"The Justice System in New York State, and America as a whole, is under assault by partisan, deluded, biased Judges and Prosecutors. Racist, Corrupt A.G. Tish James has been obsessed with 'Getting Trump' for years, and used Crooked New York State Judge Engoron to get an illegal, unAmerican judgment against me, my family, and my tremendous business," Trump wrote in the immediate aftermath of the ruling.
"I helped New York City during its worst of times, and now, while it is overrun with Violent Biden Migrant Crime, the Radicals are doing all they can to kick me out," Trump added.
Engoron noted the ex-president, his sons, and business associates demonstrated a lack of contrition for their actions, which he noted in his decision to issue the penalty to prevent the company from continuing fraudulent practices.
Nonetheless, Trump continued to slam the ruling as a "Complete and Total SHAM," and he claimed, "There were No Victims, No Damages, No Complaints."
"Only satisfied Banks and Insurance Companies (which made a ton of money), GREAT Financial Statements, that didn’t even include the most valuable Asset – The TRUMP Brand, IRONCLAD Disclaimers (Buyer Beware, and Do your Own Due Diligence), and amazing Properties all over the World," the ex-president added.
In between his verdict ramblings, Trump bizarrely claimed AI-generated images of him were being circulated by the "fake news" to make him look heavier than he actually is.