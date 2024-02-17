'Total Sham': Donald Trump Throws Temper Tantrum After Being Fined $355 Million in New York Fraud Trial

On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron added to Trump's ever-growing legal tab with the $355 million fine. While the judge stopped short of dissolving the Trump Organization, he barred the GOP frontrunner from serving as a corporate officer or director for the company for three years.

Trump's adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, were also barred from doing business in the state for three years and were fined $4 million each.

Needless to say, the ex-president was not happy about the ruling.