‘MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL’: Donald Trump Rages Over ‘Embarrassment’ Fani Willis Following Her Bombshell Testimony Over Lover Nathan Wade
Donald Trump attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis only hours after she finished testifying for the day as part of the probe into her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to criticize her performance on the stand.
He told his followers, “They’re talking about the Georgia “Fani Scandal” all over the World. In fact, by far, it is trending #1. I can’t believe the Georgia State Judiciary, or the Governor, can be happy about this humiliating embarrassment.”
Trump added, “It was a FAKE CASE from the start, and now everybody sees it for what it is, a MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL! The legal pundits, experts, and scholars are all screaming that this Witch Hunt, which has hurt so many fine people and patriots, should be immediately terminated and permanently erased from everyone’s memory. The stench of what has happened should shame Georgia no longer. It should get back to GREATNESS, and FAST!!!”
This morning, Trump woke up and was still focused on Willis. He fired off another message to his supporters.
It read, “Does anybody really believe that Fani Willis paid cash to her “lover” whenever they took expensive ”trips” together. Really? Where did she get the CASH? Pretty weak questioning yesterday!!! I guess they don’t want to insult her. No way she can explain any of this corruption away!!!”
For weeks, Willis’ relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade has been the focus in Georgia. One of Trump’s co-defendants in his criminal case, brought by Willis’ team, started asking questions about her relationship with Wade.
The co-defendant and others tried to argue Willis could have somehow influenced Wade or that she overpaid him for his work. In court, during examination on the stand, Wade denied the relationship started until AFTER he was hired as special prosecutor.
Later, Willis took the stand and held her own against questions from lawyers representing Trump and his co-defendants. She denied having an improper relationship or that the romance had any effect on her work.
The lawyers grilled Willis about fancy vacations she took with Wade. Willis admitted Wade paid for the trips through his travel agent but she reimbursed him in cash for her part.
The lawyers were unable to find a bombshell while Willis was on the stand. The Fulton County DA will return for another day on the stand later today.