EXPOSED: Brittany Mahomes Attended 'Tone Deaf' Dinner With Husband Patrick and Travis Kelce Hours After Kansas City Parade Shooting
Travis Kelce wasn't the only person in Taylor Swift's orbit to attend a celebratory dinner only hours after the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting — a dinner that many called out as insensitive and tacky.
On Friday, another photo from the Wednesday night dinner in question emerged. The new snap showed Travis all smiles at the dinner table with the other guests. Brittany Mahomes is seen standing near Taylor's boyfriend with a big grin on her face.
The new photo was shared by Emily Bushman, the wife of Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman. Emily posted a series of photos from the Super Bowl and the celebrations that followed.
She wrote next to a series of happy photos, "Yesterday was tough. Not going to allow evil to take away all the happiness and memories of the day. The team and city deserved to celebrate and what a fun parade we had! I’ll never forget the chaos and fear that followed the parade. Our family will be continuing to pray for the victims of the shooting. We love KC!"
Sources said Patrick Mahomes planned the party and was present despite not being in the photos released.
The dinner first caused controversy after TMZ posted a photo of Travis arriving for dinner at Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar while posing for a selfie with a police officer.
Many questioned why Travis would go out on the same day of the shooting that killed one and left many injured.
After the shooting, Kelce tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."
- Megyn Kelly Slams Taylor Swift for Not Being a 'Good Sport' About Jo Koy's Joke at the Golden Globes
- 'Not a Good Look': Travis Kelce Called Out For Hitting Up Kansas City Restaurant Hours After Parade Shooting Where One Fan Died
- PHOTOS: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Party With The Chainsmokers at Super Bowl Afterparty
His statement didn't stop the criticism over his dinner. One disgusted observer commented, "America. The show must go on. Smh."
"Friends in low places… you’re the low places TK. Sober up and find humility," said another upset fan.
Others backed Travis' decision to go out after the shooting. One fan wrote, "Give me a break. Like he could possibly do something about this shooting. Instead of going after him, go after our dumb politicians for not being able to deal with gun violence in the USA."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Earlier today, it was revealed that Taylor Swift donated $100k to the family of the shooting victim, Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan. She wrote on the GoFundMe, "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."