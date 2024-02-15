Friend of Fani Willis Contradicts Fulton County DA's Timeline of Relationship With Special Prosecutor
A longtime friend of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis added to the drama surrounding Donald Trump's election interference case.
On Thursday, Willis' college pal Robin Yeartie testified that the district attorney's alleged "romantic" relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade began years before what was alleged in court documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sworn affidavit, Wade said his relationship with Willis began in 2022, however, Yeartie's testimony contradicted the sworn statements.
Yeartie alleged that the special prosecutor and Willis began dating shortly after a municipal court conference in October 2019 and was still going strong until she stopped speaking with Willis in March 2022.
Yeartie left her job at the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in March 2022 over a "situation" in which she was given the option to resign or be fired.
"You have no doubt that their romantic relationship was in effect from 2019 until the last time you spoke with her?" defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked the witness.
"No doubt," Yeartie said under oath.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Fani Willis Accused of Having 'Improper' Romance With Attorney Hired to Prosecute Donald Trump
- Top Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Accused of Leaving Ex-wife With 'Nothing' While He Enjoyed 'Lavish Trips' With Fani Willis
- Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Settles Divorce With Ex-wife, Won't Be Questioned About Alleged Affair With Fani Willis
According to the witness testimony, Willis and Wade were romantically involved for several years before the special prosecutor was hired to investigate Trump and co-defendant's alleged scheme to overturn the results of the state's general election in 2020.
Yeartie's testimony directly conflicts with the relationship timeline put forward by Wade and Willis in court documents — and bolsters the defense team's argument to disqualify Willis from the case.
The defense team has additionally alleged the district attorney's office benefited from Wade's employment
According to court documents filed by the defense team, Wade and Willis vacationed together in Aruba and Belize, as well as enjoyed two cruises to the Bahamas which were said to be paid for by the special prosecutor.
Willis' office denied the allegations and insisted that financial costs were split "rather evenly."
"To be absolutely clear, the personal relationship between Special Prosecutor Wade and District Attorney Willis has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis," the Fulton County District Attorney's Office wrote in a recent court filing.
Political pundit Megyn Kelly weighed-in on Yeartie's testimony in a post on X, in which she claimed Willis and her office were "toast."
"Watching this Fani Willis/Nathan Wade hearing and they are toast. TOAST," Kelly wrote.
"1. Her former close friend testified that their romantic relationship began well prior to when Fani hired him. By years! (Which means they lied to the court.) 2. Wade claimed Fani reimbursed him for all the expensive trips but no record of that bc … it was all in cash. (Omg)," Kelly continued.
"3. He def got caught lying on his earlier court submissions in divorce court & attempted to say the reason he (falsely) he swore that he had no “receipts” was bc he only had “credit card statements” reflecting the charges. I have second hand embarrassment."