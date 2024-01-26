Georgia D.A. Fani Willis Refuses to Turn Over Trump Records, Cites 'Confidentiality' After Being Accused of Relationship With Prosecutor

"Dear Mr. Jordan: I am writing to you regarding your January 12, 2024, letter to Attorney Nathan Wade, who is retained by this office as a Special Assistant District Attorney," she began a letter sent on Jan. 26, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Your letter requested records of the Fulton County District Attorney's office, so Mr. Wade forwarded your letter to me as District Attorney for response," she continued. "Your letter is simply a restatement of demands that you have made in past correspondence for access to evidence in a pending Georgia criminal prosecution."

"As I said previously, your requests implicate significant, well-recognized confidentiality interests related to an ongoing criminal matter," Willis' response concluded. "Your requests violate principles of separation of powers and federalism, as well as respect for the legal protections provided to attorney work product in ongoing litigation. I refer you to my previous responses to your inquiry for more detailed analysis."