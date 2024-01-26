Georgia D.A. Fani Willis Refuses to Turn Over Trump Records, Cites 'Confidentiality' After Being Accused of Relationship With Prosecutor
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stood firm in a brief response she gave to a records request on behalf of her alleged lover, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who is leading the Georgia Election Interference case against former president Donald Trump.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) previously fired off a letter seeking communications and records about the case amid questions into whether or not Wade abused federal funds by billing the county for lavish trips he took with Willis — but the D.A. isn't budging.
"Dear Mr. Jordan: I am writing to you regarding your January 12, 2024, letter to Attorney Nathan Wade, who is retained by this office as a Special Assistant District Attorney," she began a letter sent on Jan. 26, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Your letter requested records of the Fulton County District Attorney's office, so Mr. Wade forwarded your letter to me as District Attorney for response," she continued. "Your letter is simply a restatement of demands that you have made in past correspondence for access to evidence in a pending Georgia criminal prosecution."
"As I said previously, your requests implicate significant, well-recognized confidentiality interests related to an ongoing criminal matter," Willis' response concluded. "Your requests violate principles of separation of powers and federalism, as well as respect for the legal protections provided to attorney work product in ongoing litigation. I refer you to my previous responses to your inquiry for more detailed analysis."
The prior letter sent to Wade demanded records, noting how a recent court filing stated that he was paid upwards of $650k at $250 per hour to serve as an Attorney Consultant and a Special Assistant District Attorney in the investigation.
According to Jordan, there were indications that "while receiving a substantial amount of money from Fulton County, you spent extravagantly on lavish vacations with your boss."
Willis and Wade have yet to address the nature of their relationship after their alleged romance was exposed and Wade's divorce docs were unsealed.
- Donald Trump Desperately Digging for More 'Dirt' on Fani Willis to 'Tank' Georgia Election Interference Case: Report
- Donald Trump's Impeachment Lawyer Calls for Lead Prosecutor in Georgia Election Fraud Case to Step Down
- Trump Charges Loom: Georgia Prosecutor's Actions Signal The Donald Could Face Consequences for Alleged Election Interference in August: Report
Trump's defense team recently doubled down on claims made by fellow co-defendant Michael Roman, which include that Willis had an inappropriate relationship with Wade, who she hired for the case, which allegedly resulted in financial gain for both.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has scheduled a Feb. 15 hearing on the matter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Attorneys for Trump and Roman have pushed to disqualify Willis and dismiss the criminal charges they are facing. Trump, Roman, and 17 others have pleaded not guilty.