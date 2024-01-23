Judge Unseals Fani Willis' Alleged Lover's Divorce Case as Battle With His Estranged Wife Heats Up
A judge has ordered the divorce case of Fani Willis' alleged lover and his estranged wife to be unsealed, and bombshell details about the end of Nathan Wade's 26-year marriage are expected to be disclosed. Judge Henry Thompson made the order during a brief hearing on Monday at Cobb County Superior Court in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This comes just weeks after Willis was accused of having an "improper" relationship with Wade, whom she hired as a top prosecutor in the election interference probe against Donald Trump. Wade's longtime wife, Joycelyn, provided alleged bank statements that seemingly backed up those claims.
She said her estranged husband purchased plane tickets in Willis' name, which allegedly proved the district attorney was his "intended travel partner."
Joycelyn wants Willis to testify in her ongoing divorce with Wade. The judge delayed Willis' deposition that she was set to give on Tuesday and has not decided if she will be forced to answer questions in the divorce case, reported Daily Mail.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Willis accused Joycelyn of attempting to “harass and embarrass” her to obstruct the prosecution of Trump, asking that the subpoena regarding her testimony in the divorce proceedings be thrown out. Joycelyn called the allegations “disingenuous” and provided the bank statements that she believes support the romantic relations allegations.
“Willis and Wade have traveled personally together to such places as Napa Valley, California, Florida and the Caribbean and Wade has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines," her motion filed last week read.
Wade's wife also provided statements showing the Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines payments.
Per the bank statements, two payments of $1,387 and $1,284 for the Royal Caribbean cruise were made on October 4, 2022, as were the payments for the Miami airline tickets — which cost $477 each — in Willis’ name. The statements also disclosed a pair of plane tickets to San Francisco, allegedly bought on April 27, 2023, and $817 each.
Trump's co-defendant, Mike Roman, who served on the embattled ex-president's 2020 reelection campaign team, was the first to claim that Willis had an "improper" relationship with Wade. Willis' office hired Wade to help in the election interference case and was paid $654,000 in legal fees while working on the investigation, county records showed.
Wade was accused of using money from the “lucrative” contract to take Willis traveling.
He filed for divorce from Joycelyn in November 2021, just one day after he started working with Willis in her lengthy probe against Trump. His estranged wife claimed he failed to disclose his earnings from the county but continued to pull money from her bank account.
Willis defended bringing Wade on her Trump takedown team but has not directly denied the romantic relationship accusations.