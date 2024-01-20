Fani Willis' Alleged Lover Bought Plane Tickets in Her Name, Bank Statements Reveal
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' alleged lover, Nathan Wade, reportedly purchased plane tickets to San Francisco and Miami in her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The alleged trips were disclosed in bank statements provided by Wade's estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade, in her fight to have Willis testify in their ongoing divorce.
As this outlet reported, Willis accused Joycelyn of attempting to “harass and embarrass” her to obstruct the prosecution of Donald Trump and filed to quash a subpoena regarding her testimony in the divorce proceedings — but Nathan's wife just fought back.
Joycelyn called the allegations “disingenuous” and provided bank statements she claimed prove that Willis was her husband's "intended travel partner."
Her motion obtained by the Daily Caller read, “Willis and Wade have traveled personally together to such places as Napa Valley, California, Florida and the Caribbean and Wade has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.” Joycelyn also provided statements showing the Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines payments.
Per the bank statements, two payments of $1,387 and $1,284 for the Royal Caribbean cruise were made on October 4, 2022, as were the payments for the Miami airline tickets — which cost $477 each — in Willis’ name. The statements also disclosed a pair of plane tickets to San Francisco, allegedly bought on April 27, 2023, and $817 each.
Joycelyn's latest filing seemingly supports allegations filed last week by one of Trump's co-defendants, who claimed Nathan allegedly used money from the “lucrative” contract Willis signed off on to take her traveling.
FYI — Nathan filed for divorce from Joycelyn in November 2021, just one day after he started working with Willis in her election interference case against Trump. His estranged wife claimed he failed to disclose his earnings from the county but continued to pull money from her bank account.
Willis' office hired Wade to help in the election interference case and was paid $654,000 in legal fees while working on the investigation, county records showed.
“It is regrettable that Ms. Willis has filed such an inflammatory Motion, which has left Defendant with no other choice than to respond forcefully and with supporting evidence in a case that is very personal in nature,” Joycelyn's filing read.