OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Lawyer Fires Back at Prosecutor's Demand to Be Sanctioned
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's defense attorney pushed back on claims he "crossed the line" with comments made to the press and accused prosecutors of releasing "prejudicial" information to the public before the explosive murder trial begins.
Newly filed court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com show her attorney, Frank Prieto, disputing the claims that he acted inappropriately while building their defense.
Clenney — also known as Courtney Tailor on social media — pleaded not guilty in August 2022 after being charged with second-degree murder for the death of her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, that April. She is accused of fatally stabbing him in the chest during a dispute in their Miami high-rise apartment.
Clenney said she threw the knife at her boyfriend from more than 10 feet away in an act of self-defense, a claim the State is working to debunk after a graphic description from the Medical Examiner's Office revealed Obumseli suffered from a knife wound three inches deep.
Prosecutors believe Clenney was the aggressor in the couple's tumultuous two-year relationship, but her side maintains that she was being abused by Obumseli.
Prieto has since responded to the State's demand that he should be sanctioned, citing his own concerns. They said he to sway public opinion with "inappropriate" remarks about Obumseli.
"With the release of each piece of information by the State, the media comments on that evidence to the public. It would substantially prejudice Ms. Clenney if the defense is unable to correct any misinformation or be prevented from explaining information that is taken out of context," Prieto wrote in his filing.
"While the prosecutor argues that counsel has been making inappropriate comments, there are real concerns regarding his inappropriate release of information and professionalism in comments to the media," the newly filed docs stated.
- OnlyFans Murder: Prosecutors Demand Courtney Clenney's Lawyer Be Sanctioned for 'Crossing the Line' With 'Dehumanizing' Remarks About Victim
- OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Fighting Prosecutors Over Evidence Ahead of Murder Trial
- Courtney Clenney Murder Case: Model Fighting Prosecutors Over 'Illegal Recordings' Being Used in Trial
While firing back at prosecutors, Prieto cited the "strategic release" of the "Elevator Video," which included footage of an altercation between the two in Feb. 2022.
The State "provided no context for the video, and no statements were made of Clenney's attempts to get a restraining order a few days prior to the incident," he noted.
Prieto argued that court intervention is not warranted "because the State believes that comments are inconsistent with their version of events," adding that any comments made by undersigned counsel are protected speech.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He also stated that remarks have only been made on materials the "government themselves made public through their unfiltered discovery disclosure that counsel initially sought to curtail."