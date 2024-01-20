OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Lawyer Fires Back at Prosecutor's Demand to Be Sanctioned

Clenney — also known as Courtney Tailor on social media — pleaded not guilty in August 2022 after being charged with second-degree murder for the death of her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, that April. She is accused of fatally stabbing him in the chest during a dispute in their Miami high-rise apartment.

Clenney said she threw the knife at her boyfriend from more than 10 feet away in an act of self-defense, a claim the State is working to debunk after a graphic description from the Medical Examiner's Office revealed Obumseli suffered from a knife wound three inches deep.

Prosecutors believe Clenney was the aggressor in the couple's tumultuous two-year relationship, but her side maintains that she was being abused by Obumseli.