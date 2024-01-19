'Dejected' Tupac Murder Suspect 'Keefe D' Struggling to Raise $750k Bail Even With Home as Collateral
Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis seemingly caught a break when he was granted bail by a Las Vegas judge who cited a lack of physical evidence and the age of the case after attorneys argued that he was not a flight risk or danger to society.
A source close to the suspect now says Keefe D is feeling "dejected" as they are struggling to raise the funds needed for his release to be on house arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Defense lawyers had requested that bail not exceed $100,000, but Judge Carli Kierny set it at $750k.
If their client is able to pay off the sum, Keefe D must wear an electronic monitor as he waits for his June trial, the judge ordered during the bail hearing on Jan. 9.
"His family are not wealthy and their plan was to leverage the home they lived in as collateral for a bail bond company. But that is proving tough," a family associate said, according to The Sun.
"Everyone is super stressed at the moment. Keefe tries to present his spirits as upbeat," they added. "Every day this continues, the upset increases for his family."
Davis has been in custody at the Clark County Detention Center since September after being charged with the murder of Shakur, who was killed during a 1996 drive-by shooting. Davis admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, Compton Street Legend, that he provided the gun but said he was not the one to pull the trigger.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that in a secretly recorded 2009 interview, Keffe D told the LAPD that his nephew, the late Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, was the triggerman.
Keefe D pleaded not guilty to charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon and intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.
"Keefe is p-----. He heard the words bail last week and thought he would be out of the CCDC by now. Keefe didn't seem to grasp the difficulty facing a release," said the family associate.
"He is becoming more upset at living in a small cell separated from the world 24/7. He felt that the word 'bail' allowed him to be at home, with police monitoring, to build his defense."
Authorities, meanwhile, have been investigating Davis' jail calls including one in which he and his son can be heard discussing what prosecutors allege was a plot to harm their cooperating witnesses, claims his lawyers have denied and said pertain to their own concerns about threats to him and his family.