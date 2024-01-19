'Dejected' Tupac Murder Suspect 'Keefe D' Struggling to Raise $750k Bail Even With Home as Collateral

Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis seemingly caught a break when he was granted bail by a Las Vegas judge who cited a lack of physical evidence and the age of the case after attorneys argued that he was not a flight risk or danger to society.

A source close to the suspect now says Keefe D is feeling "dejected" as they are struggling to raise the funds needed for his release to be on house arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Defense lawyers had requested that bail not exceed $100,000, but Judge Carli Kierny set it at $750k.