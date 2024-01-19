Charlie Sheen's Former Mother-in-Law Addresses Brooke Mueller's Sobriety, Admits to 'Little Slips Here and There'
Brooke Mueller's mother addressed the latest news of her daughter's court-ordered drug tests in her divorce and custody agreement with Charlie Sheen, telling RadarOnline.com that Brooke is "on the good road to recovery" despite "having her little slips here and there."
This outlet spoke to Moira Wolofsky Fiore, 70, in an exclusive phone interview on Friday after Mueller agreed to do random drug and alcohol tests at her ex's request —leaving many to speculate she might have fallen off the bandwagon after years of substance abuse struggles.
“She has been having her little slips here and there, but she is fine right now – and it looks like she is on the good road to recovery," Fiore revealed to RadarOnline.com.
She claimed Mueller and Sheen "have been fighting back and forth for like the last few months, actually regarding money," and not her sobriety. Fiore suggested the Two and a Half Men actor, 58, might have ulterior motives for the legal move.
“So, there is always fighting about money, and I think if he can prove that she’s unfit then he doesn’t have to pay child support," Fiore said. "I love them both and I’m trying to stay out of it.”
She went on to talk about her grandchildren, Mueller and Sheen's 14-year-old twins son, Bob and Max. The actor recently made headlines after he called himself a "single dad" raising his two boys as "their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."
"The kids are great! They’re fine. They understand that this is part of life. I had them last week and they were wonderful. They played tennis, pickle ball, they are doing pretty good and thriving," Mueller's mom told RadarOnline.com while insisting her daughter sees her children often.
When asked if Brooke had been sober since August, the doting mom shockingly revealed, “She’s definitely had her little slips here and there, but they don’t last long – it's like a weekend binge or something like that. But she always calls me or Charlie and says, ‘Guys I’m really sorry but I got to go and get some recovery.' She’s honest about it. She right up-front, she not hiding anything.”
Sheen and Mueller signed an amended agreement, in which they both acknowledged that Brooke “relapsed and engaged in abusing alcohol and controlled substances” in June and July.
Fiore said her former son-in-law is "doing good as a dad," adding she wished he'd "stop talking about their private lives publicly."