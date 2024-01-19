Charlie Sheen's Former Mother-in-Law Addresses Brooke Mueller's Sobriety, Admits to 'Little Slips Here and There'

We're told Brooke Mueller's "on the good road to recovery" despite "having her little slips here and there."

Brooke Mueller 's mother addressed the latest news of her daughter's court-ordered drug tests in her divorce and custody agreement with Charlie Sheen , telling RadarOnline.com that Brooke is "on the good road to recovery" despite "having her little slips here and there."

This outlet spoke to Moira Wolofsky Fiore, 70, in an exclusive phone interview on Friday after Mueller agreed to do random drug and alcohol tests at her ex's request —leaving many to speculate she might have fallen off the bandwagon after years of substance abuse struggles.

“She has been having her little slips here and there, but she is fine right now – and it looks like she is on the good road to recovery," Fiore revealed to RadarOnline.com.