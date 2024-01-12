Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Spotted With Handgun After Fani Willis Affair Allegations
Donald Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade was recently spotted with a handgun amid the Fani Willis affair allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after a Trump 2020 campaign official accused Wade and Willis of having an “improper relationship” on Monday, the Georgia prosecutor was spotted carrying a handgun outside his Atlanta law office.
According to the New York Post, the incident occurred on Thursday when a reporter confronted Wade about the newfound, albeit unsubstantiated, affair allegations against him and the Fulton County attorney general.
Wade reportedly arrived at his law office at approximately 1:45 PM and, when asked if he would answer any questions connected to the recent allegations, reportedly snapped at the reporter.
“No,” Wade responded.
The Trump prosecutor then entered his office building before leaving shortly after with a handgun in his right hand.
The Post noted that Georgia is an open-carry state and that no permit is needed to openly carry a firearm. The outlet also noted that Wade was involved in any wrongdoing in connection to the open-carry handgun.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wade faced scrutiny on Monday when Trump 2020 campaign official Mike Roman accused him and Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis of engaging in an “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship.”
Roman also accused the pair of “travel[ing] personally together to such places as Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean” as well as “purchas[ing] tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.”
Roman, who was indicted alongside Trump in Fulton County back in August, filed a conflict-of-interest motion against Wade and Willis on Monday in connection to the pair’s alleged relationship.
Meanwhile, Wade faced further scrutiny on Thursday when his ex-wife accused him of leaving her “nothing” upon their divorce in 2021.
Wade’s ex-wife, Joycelyn, accused the Trump prosecutor of “providing nearly nothing” to her despite “earning such substantial sums.”
“While earning such substantial sums, [Wade] has provided nearly nothing to [Joycelyn] for her support and survival and has often caused [her] bank account to be in overdraft,” she wrote in a newly unsealed December 2023 motion for expenses.
Joycelyn also accused her ex of “tapping into” the pair’s joint bank account when he was supposed to be depositing $700 into the account every two weeks.
Roman’s conflict-of-interest motion against Wade and Willis on Monday revealed that Wade has received roughly $650,000 in legal fees connected to the criminal election interference case against Trump, Roman, and 17 additional co-defendants.
The indicted Trump 2020 campaign official alleged that “Willis and Wade were romantically involved” before “Willis award[ed] a contract for legal services with Wade” in August 2023.
A Georgia judge has not yet ruled on Roman’s conflict-of-interest motion. An investigation into the affair allegations has also not yet been launched.