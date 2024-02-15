'It' Actor Bill Skarsgård Arrested for Marijuana Possession in Sweden, Hit With Four-Figure Fine
Bill Skarsgård was arrested after being caught with marijuana at an airport in Sweden, RadarOnline.com has learned. The incident happened in October but is just making headlines now that the 33-year-old It actor was sentenced for the crime.
Stephen King's leading man was allegedly busted with 2.43 grams of cannabis at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm roughly four months ago, and according to law enforcement sources, he was handed his sentence on Wednesday after allegedly pleading guilty.
Skarsgård will avoid jail time, probation, or parole — but he was hit with a four-figure fine.
The actor was ordered to pay 40,000 Swedish krona as his punishment, reported TMZ. When converted to USD, the amount is approximately $3,821. It's basically a slap on the wrist because once he hands over the fine, the arrest will be behind him.
We've reached out to Skarsgård's representative for comment.
Besides portraying Pennywise in the horror films It and It Chapter Two, the Swedish actor is known for starring in the films John Wick: Chapter 4, Barbarian, and the Netflix series Hemlock Grove and Hulu's Castle Rock.
If his last name sounds familiar... it's because he's part of a long line of family entertainers, starting with his father, actor Stellan Skarsgård, and arguably his most famous brother, Alexander Skarsgård.
Alexander, 47, broke into the US entertainment industry with his first role in Zoolander. He went on to star in mega-hit movies and series alongside Hollywood royalty, including The Legend of Tarzan, True Blood, Big Little Lies, Succession, Godzilla vs. Kong — the list goes on and on.
Bill and Alexander have four other siblings — three brothers, Gustaf, 43, Sam, 41, and Valter, 28, and one sister, Eija, 31 — who are all a part of the Swedish acting industry in one way or another.
The Skarsgård family is considered acting royalty in Sweden, with all six children belonging to Stellan and his former wife, actress My Skarsgård. The pair divorced in 2007 after 32 years of marriage.
Their dad also has two younger kids with his second wife, Megan Everett. Their first son, Ossian, was born in 2009, and their second, Kolbjörn, came years later in 2012.