'It' Actor Bill Skarsgård Arrested for Marijuana Possession in Sweden, Hit With Four-Figure Fine

The actor was ordered to pay 40,000 Swedish krona as his punishment, reported TMZ. When converted to USD, the amount is approximately $3,821. It's basically a slap on the wrist because once he hands over the fine, the arrest will be behind him.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

We've reached out to Skarsgård's representative for comment.