Inside Johnny Depp's 'Bromance' With Saudi Prince: Yacht Trips, Private Flights and Royal Treatment

Johnny Depp is in a "bromance" with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a new report.

Feb. 15 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Johnny Depp has a powerful new ally in Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, less than two years after their paths were intertwined with a film project, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor and MBS met in the summer of 2022 after shooting Jeanne du Barry, a project heavily funded by SA, and soon bonded over film, culture, and regional progress.

"They made a genuine connection. It's a shock to many of the people who know [Depp], but it's what happened," a friend of the box office sensation said in a profile by Vanity Fair.

Last year, Depp spent over seven weeks in Saudi Arabia, staying in royal palaces while enjoying private flights on helicopters and spectacular views on lavish yachts.

In May, he even flew to London and back on MBS's plane to go to Jeff Beck's memorial concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

MBS, meanwhile, has enacted and pushed his Vision 2030 plan to make Saudi Arabia a cultural and economic powerhouse.

It appears their rapport is only strengthening as Depp eyes a possible seven-figure deal to become a global cultural ambassador.

"Though I admit I was somewhat naïve at first to what was transpiring in the region, I've since experienced firsthand the cultural revolution that is happening there — from emerging young storytellers radiating fresh ideas and works of art to a blossoming film infrastructure and a newfound curiosity for innovation," the Black Mass star said.

They have allegedly established such a bond that Depp even "summoned enough courage" to ask about the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which many speculated would have the Saudi Prince removed from power. MBS denied ordering the hit but took responsibility for his death.

"Both men knew how it felt to suddenly go from golden boy to outcast," it was noted.

Depp, for his part, faced a tarnished reputation during his contentious court war with ex-wife Amber Heard. He ultimately won all three counts of defamation over a 2018 op-ed the Aquaman starlet wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse claims that she continues to stand by.

Nowadays, Depp is focused on moving forward. "The trips to Saudi are actually healthy for him," one of the actor's friends said of the fact drinking is prohibited in Saudi Arabia.

"Depp likes to burn the midnight oil too, and he and MBS would stay up late talking about the crown prince's plans for Saudi Arabia and Depp's thoughts on how to bring more art and filmmaking to the country," per the report.

The actor also reportedly gifted the prince with a painting he made.

