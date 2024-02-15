Home > Exclusives > Cardi B Exclusive Cardi B’s BFF Star Brim, Ex-Godmother of NYC Gang, Name Drops Rapper in Plea for No Prison Time, Says She Cut Ties With Bloods Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM/@STAR_BUTE Cardi was mentioned in her friend's court plea. By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 15 2024, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Cardi B’s close friend Star Brim pleaded with a New York judge to not throw the book at her at her upcoming sentencing — and argued she cut all ties with the violent Bloods street gang she was in for years. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brim, who was the Godmother of the 5-9 Brims, asked that the court sentence her to probation rather than prison time.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@STAR_BUTE Star Brim says she turned her life around.

Brim was arrested in 2020 as part of an NYPD gang round-up. “The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes,” prosecutors said. Prosecutors accused Brim of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a strip club in New York. They claimed Brim targeted the women because they had been disrespectful to an associate.

Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM/@STAR_BUTE Star says she cut all ties with the Blood gang after her 2020 arrest.

Brim reached a plea deal and agreed to plead guilty to certain charges. Her sentencing is scheduled for February 21. In her newly filed motion, Brim laid out the reasons why she shouldn’t be incarcerated. She said she was worthy of the “Court’s mercy.” Her lawyer said, “[Brim] is a mother, sister, and friend, who has undergone an extraordinary transition from a young woman with little regard for the law, to a responsible, hardworking, single parent and has done so under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.”

Source: NSTAGRAM/@STAR_BUTE Star says she no longer is a godmother to the gang.

Brim told the court she had a “difficult childhood, filled with dysfunction and abuse.” She said her mother was an “alcoholic and drug addict” who physically beat her. She said her father did nothing to protect her from the alleged abuse. “She never reported the abuse to anyone because she was protecting her mother. She understood that informing school authorities would likely result in her mother’s arrest. Instead, Star either skipped school or lied about her injuries,” her motion read.

Brim said she joined the Bloods gang when she was 12. “Like many young people who are similarly situated, the gang became her family and a safe haven from the years of abuse heaped upon her at home,” her lawyer said. Brim admitted she was a gang member but said she, “never succumbed to the expected trappings of gang life.” Her motion said, “[Brim] never used or sold drugs or consumed alcohol.”

Brim said that “over time” she became “the highest-ranking female member of the 59 Brims.” She said after her 2020 arrest she severed all ties with the gang. Further, Brim said while she did order the assault on the bartenders, she argued she did not commit the assault.

Source: MEGA Cardi is facing her own legal issues at the moment.

In her motion, Brim explained she makes money as a social media influencer. She named dropped her famous friend while detailing her accomplishments. “Her Instagram presence grew tremendously because of her friendship with Belcalis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B. Throughout the years, Star has developed skin care products, advertised other products and became an “influencer” – which has allowed her to earn additional income,” the motion read. Brim said both her parents died from COVID. She said the loss was “devasting.”

Her lawyer wrote, “Rather than fall apart, Star recognized that she had a child to support and to raise and by all accounts, the one-time Godmother of the gang, completely changed her life, wanting to raise her child in a stable, productive environment. She has exceeded all expectations.” He added, “Since the birth of her child in early March 2020, Star has completely changed her life around. She has matured and grown into a wonderful, caring mother who is essentially the sole provider for her child.”

Brim said she is employed at a men’s shelter in Brooklyn and continues to make money on social media. Her lawyer added, “She is a different person than the one who was arrested in connection with these crimes four years ago. She is someone who is a productive member of society, who is self-reliant, and who contributes to her life and to the lives of those around her.”

Brim pleaded with the judge to take her hard work in turning her life around into consideration at her sentencing. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they are on board with Brim's request for no prison time.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cardi is facing a civil lawsuit over an alleged assault.