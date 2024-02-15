'I Gotta Stop You There': CNN's Kaitlan Collins Cuts Off GOP House Rep. Mike Lawler During Tense Exchange About Southern Border and George Santos
An interview between CNN host Kaitlan Collins and Republican Congressman Mike Lawler turned heated this week with Collins ultimately cutting off Lawler before he could say goodbye, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising interview began on Wednesday with both parties repeatedly interrupting and speaking over one another as Lawler blamed the Democrats for the ongoing crisis at the southern border.
But Collins quickly redirected the conversation to Lawler's disgraced former New York Republican colleague, George Santos.
Collins questioned Lawler about his involvement in a group chat where Santos made derogatory comments about his former colleagues – reportedly referring to them as "f------ idiots" and expressing hope that they would lose their House seats as he did back in December.
Lawler confirmed that he was part of the group chat but admitted that he did not respond to Santos' message.
Lawler also dismissed Santos as a "waste of time” and emphasized that the border issue was more important than discussing Santos who, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, is no longer a member of Congress.
“No, I didn’t because George Santos is a waste of time and so I really don’t care what he has to say,” the GOP congressman told Collins on Wednesday.
“He’s no longer a member of Congress for good reason, and we move on,” Lawler continued. “But I want to go back to the border because that actually is important, unlike George Santos.”
Lawler proceeded to criticize the Democrats for not acting on the border crisis during President Joe Biden's three years in office.
He argued that Senate Democrats had only started negotiating a bill in December 2023 and highlighted the need for negotiation between the two houses within Congress.
“Democrats had three years under Joe Biden to actually do something about the border,” Lawler charged. “They chose not to.”
“Senate Democrats chose not to act until December of last year to actually start negotiating a bill,” he continued. “Here’s the bottom line and the way Congress works, because the media seems to have this position that whatever the Senate passes everybody has to accept.”
“There are two houses within Congress and you actually have to negotiate,” the GOP House Rep. said.
But before Lawler could elaborate further, Collins interrupted him and expressed her opinion that both parts of Congress bore responsibility for not fixing the immigration issues at the border.
The CNN host also argued that no one had taken effective action to address the immigration system and promptly cut off Lawler's feed.
She thanked Congressman Lawler for appearing on The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night and quickly transitioned to a sudden commercial break.
“Congressman, unfortunately I gotta stop you there,” Collins said. “Respectfully, congressman, I think both parts of Congress bear blame for this. No one has done anything to fix the immigration system.”