Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Settles Divorce With Ex-wife, Won't Be Questioned About Alleged Affair With Fani Willis

Nathan Wade settled the ongoing divorce case with his now ex-wife this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, meaning the top Donald Trump prosecutor will not testify about his alleged affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In the latest development to come after Wade and Willis were accused of having an “improper relationship” by one of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign officials earlier this month, the Georgia prosecutor settled a bombshell divorce case with his ex-wife, Joycelyn Wade, out of court on Tuesday.