Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Settles Divorce With Ex-wife, Won't Be Questioned About Alleged Affair With Fani Willis
Nathan Wade settled the ongoing divorce case with his now ex-wife this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, meaning the top Donald Trump prosecutor will not testify about his alleged affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
In the latest development to come after Wade and Willis were accused of having an “improper relationship” by one of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign officials earlier this month, the Georgia prosecutor settled a bombshell divorce case with his ex-wife, Joycelyn Wade, out of court on Tuesday.
The sudden settlement came just one day before Wade was scheduled to testify about the end of his and Joycelyn’s marriage – as well as his alleged affair with Willis – in court on Wednesday.
“The Wade v. Wade hearing scheduled for January 31, 2024 has been removed by consent of the parties, a Consent Temporary Order has been entered by Judge Thompson,” Thomas Davis, a staff attorney to Cobb County Judge Henry Thompson, confirmed on Tuesday.
According to court documents obtained by CNN, Wade and his ex-wife entered into a “temporary agreement addressing all issues.”
They also agreed that the terms of their agreement would not be filed in court.
“We are focused on the hard work of moving the case toward resolution, whether that is through settlement or trial,” Andrea Dyer Hastings, an attorney for Wade’s ex-wife, said in a statement after the matter was settled on Tuesday.
“We are continuing to work to obtain information from Mr. Wade to ensure that the couple’s assets are divided properly after more than 26 years of marriage,” Hastings added.
Meanwhile, a separate hearing is still scheduled for next month regarding the affair allegations against Wade and Willis.
Willis reportedly has until this Friday to respond to the affair allegations in court before that hearing kicks off on February 15.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s Georgia election interference case was jeopardized earlier this month when a Trump 2020 campaign official accused Willis and Wade of engaging in an “improper relationship.”
Mike Roman, who was indicted alongside the embattled ex-president in Fulton County in August, alleged that Willis and Wade engaged in an “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship” before Willis hired Wade to prosecute the Trump case.
Roman also accused Willis and Wade of “travel[ing] personally together to such places as Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean” and “purchas[ing] tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.”
The indicted Trump campaign official’s unsubstantiated allegations about Willis and Wade garnered attention after it was revealed that Wade has so far earned roughly $650,000 in legal fees while working the Trump election interference case.
“The district attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man,” Roman charged on January 8.
A judge will weigh in on Roman’s affair allegations against Willis and Wade at the February 15 hearing next month.