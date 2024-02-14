Donald Trump Rages at ‘Slimeball’ Adam Schiff in Late-Night Rant: 'One Of The True Lowlifes’

Donald Trump launched into a vicious attack on former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. On Tuesday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to go after “slimeball” Schiff.

Source: mega

Trump told his followers, “SLIMEBALL ADAM “SHIFTY” SCHIFF, ONE OF THE TRUE LOWLIFES IN THE HISTORY OF POLITICS IN AMERICA, IS RUNNING FOR THE U.S. SENATE IN CALIFORNIA, A STATE FOR WHICH HE HAS DONE NOTHING BUT ESCALATE VIOLENT CRIME, DESTROY BY ALLOWING MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL MIGRANTS, PUSH THE GREEN NEW SCAM AND ALL ELECTRIC CAR MANDATE, PERPETUATE THE HOMELESS CRISIS AND CRIME, DEFUND THE POLICE, BE BAD TO OUR MILITARY AND VETS, AND STOP WATER FROM FREELY FLOWING INTO THE STATE FROM UP NORTH.”

Source: MEGA Trump blames the election loss to the candidate not endorsing him for president.

“OTHER THAN THAT, AND HIS AUTHORSHIP OF THE FAILED AND FULLY DEBUNKED, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, PENCIL NECK IS A WONDERFUL GUY. SADLY, BETWEEN RANK “NO CHOICE” VOTING, AND “UNLIMITED” NUMBERS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS POURING INTO PLACES UNKNOWN, TO PEOPLE THAT SOMETIMES RECEIVE MANY BALLOTS TO FILL OUT AND SEND BACK AT WILL,” he added. Trump ended, “CALIFORNIANS ARE “SCREWED!” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Schiff responded to Trump on Twitter. "Clearly the mark of a very stable genius," he wrote.

Source: mega

Schiff is running for California's open U.S. Senate seat left empty after Dianne Feinstein's death. Earlier this month, at a debate with his rivals, Schiff called out his Republican opponent, Steve Garvey, over his past support of Trump.

“Let me just say this also to Mr. Garvey: The greatest threat that we have to our democracy is Donald Trump,” Schiff said. Garvey, who voted for Trump in the past, told Schiff that the, "gravest threat to democracy is deconstruction of the Constitution. Packing the court. Doing away with the filibuster. These are things that deconstruct democracy."

Source: mega

Schiff fired back, "Then Donald Trump packed the Supreme Court, which is why millions of Americans lost their right of reproductive freedom, why the Supreme Court is striking down air quality and water quality regulations."

Schiff and Trump have gone after each other for years.