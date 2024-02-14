Catfight! Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle For Calling Herself a 'Feminist' — 'She Wants Us to Believe That?'
It’s Megyn vs. Meghan! Megyn Kelly recently trashed Meghan Markle for describing herself as a “feminist” on her and Prince Harry’s new Sussex.com website, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced backlash for using their royal titles and royal crest on their new personal website, Kelly took issue with the fact that Prince Harry’s wife went so far as to call herself a “feminist” on the site’s About Us page.
“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity,” the renegade royal’s About page read. “Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures.”
Kelly and her The Megyn Kelly Show guest, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, criticized Meghan’s “feminist” description and argued against the epithet.
“The amount of staff she has chased out, all women. Her tantrums, her tirades,” Kelly charged. “How is that in any way a feminist trying to lift up the young women?”
“She wants to us believe that she would never and she only lifts up the young women?” Kelly added.
Callahan agreed with Kelly’s remarks and pointedly said that Meghan Markle is “not a feminist.”
“If you are such a feminist what about showing reverence and true appreciation for the Queen who gave her life?” the Daily Mail columnist said. “She didn't ask for it, she was born into it, and she took it with the utmost seriousness.”
“Instead, we got that deep mocking curtsy on the Netflix special that just oozed contempt and ridicule,” Callahan added. “She's not a feminist.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelly and Callahan’s remarks about Meghan this week came shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced more backlash over their new Sussex.com website.
Several critics admonished Harry and Meghan for using their royal titles and their royal crest for commercial purposes despite leaving the Firm back in January 2020.
“They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex,” one royal insider noted. “It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down.”
“It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is,” the source added.
Other insiders close to Harry and Meghan defended the pair’s new website. One source close to the renegade royal pair made the argument that Sussex is, after all, Harry and Meghan’s “surname and family name.”
“Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact,” the insider said. “It is their surname and family name.”