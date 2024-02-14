Catfight! Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle For Calling Herself a 'Feminist' — 'She Wants Us to Believe That?'

It’s Megyn vs. Meghan! Megyn Kelly recently trashed Meghan Markle for describing herself as a “feminist” on her and Prince Harry’s new Sussex.com website, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced backlash for using their royal titles and royal crest on their new personal website, Kelly took issue with the fact that Prince Harry’s wife went so far as to call herself a “feminist” on the site’s About Us page.