Home > Exclusives > divorce Exclusive Comedian Ron Funches Files Restraining Order Against Ex, Fears She’ll Flee to Canada With Their 1-Year-Old Son Source: MEGA The comedian rushed to court. By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 14 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Comedian Ron Funches filed for a restraining order against his estranged wife claiming she threatened to flee to Canada with their son unless he didn’t comply with her financial demands. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Funches asked the court to order his ex Christina Dawn to stay 100 yards away from him, their son Teddy, his older son, and his 66-year-old mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ron is pleading for help from the court.

“I am extremely concerned about [Christina] having any contact with my sons given her increasingly erratic behavior, including in front of our young son, Teddy,” he wrote. He asked the court to limit where Christina can travel with Teddy. Ron doesn’t want her to be able to leave the United States. Ron said he fears she might abduct their son. Ron asked the court to award him sole custody of Teddy until a future court hearing. He asked that Christina not have any visits with their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM The exes in happier times.

In his filing, the entertainer claimed that Christina’s conduct towards him “goes far beyond ineffective co-parenting. Rather, [Christina] is perpetuating a campaign of unrelenting harassment, personal attacks, and disturbance of [Ron’s] peace of mind. [Christina] has escalated this campaign to a point that the parties are no longer able to have a reasonable conversation about simple child-related decisions unless [Ron] is willing to endure a series of name-calling, profanities, and attacks on his character and parenting.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ron wants sole custody of his son.

Ron’s lawyer said Christina has “screamed at and berated [Ron] in front of the minor child, even threatening to abscond with the minor child to her family’s home in Canada if [Ron] does not comply with her financial demands. [Ron] should not be forced to endure this emotional harm that [Christina] clearly seeks to cause as he grows older.”

Article continues below advertisement

Specifically, Ron claimed Christina “screamed that [Ron] had to “be a man and buy her a house” or else she would take the minor child to live in Canada.” The comedian pleaded for the court to take immediate action.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in November 2022, Ron filed for divorce from Christina. The two initially met on the dating site Bumble. Sparks flew quickly and they got hitched in 2020 during a “pandemic wedding.” The duo split in October 2022. Ron and Christina share on share named Teddy Bear. The comedian requested joint legal and physical custody of his son. He asked that Christina be ordered to pay him spousal support. The split has been nasty.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM

In response, Christina demanded spousal support and primary custody of their son. She said Ron should have visitation with Teddy but agreed to joint legal custody, which would allow Ron to have a say in his son’s important life decisions. A couple of weeks later, Ron accused Christina of causing issues after he kicked her out of his home. He pleaded with the court to enter a temporary custody schedule until a final deal was reached.

Article continues below advertisement

He said they had continued to live together after the breakup but it didn’t go well. “The living situation was beginning to become uncomfortable as [Christina] can be highly reactionary and would frequently initiate arguments, particularly after [Ron] stated his intention to file for divorce,” his filing read. The comedian said he asked Christina to move but said he would pay for the cost.

Ron said Christina found a place. He agreed to pay the $5k a month rent and other bills. However, he said after she moved things changed.“[Christina] refused to allow [Ron] to have any visits alone with the minor child. [Christina] stated that unless [Ron] allowed her to move back into his residence, she did not feel comfortable with the minor child being there, despite the fact that the minor child lived at [Ron’s] residence exclusively up until November 25, 2022.”

“Christina is clearly experiencing a lot of conflicting emotions about the situation as a whole, however, that ultimately results in a lack of stability and continuity for the minor child,” he said. The judge ordered the two to attend mediation. The case is ongoing.