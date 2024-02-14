'It’s Not a Joke': Tucker Carlson Tells Russell Brand He 'Despises' Nikki Haley and Ben Shapiro for 'Playing' With His Children's Lives
Tucker Carlson announced this week that he “despises” Nikki Haley and Ben Shapiro for “playing” with his children’s lives, RadarOnline.com can report.
The fired Fox News star shared his surprising thoughts about the GOP presidential nominee and conservative commentator during an appearance on actor Russell Brand’s Awakened Wonders Rumble show on Tuesday.
According to Carlson, he has a “right to despite” people like Haley and Shapiro because they play “recklessly, fast, and loose” with the lives of his four children.
Carlson also alluded to a possible “nuclear war” and America’s potential involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East as two other reasons why he “despises” Haley and Shapiro.
“I would say two things,” Carlson told Brand on Tuesday. “First, we have a right to be mad, at least. And let me just again speak for Americans, middle-aged Americans, which is what I am.”
“You know, I’ve got four draft-age children, so if you’re playing recklessly, fast, and loose with their lives, then I have a right to despise you, and I do,” he continued.
“So if you’re Nikki Haley or Ben Shapiro or half the people I see on television casually mentioning the possibility of nuclear war or sending Americans to fight in the Middle East, or in any way involving us in a war that has nothing to do with prosperity and peace at home, then I have a right to call you out and be really offended because it’s my family,” Carlson explained.
“They live here,” he concluded. “It’s not a joke to me; there’s nothing abstract about it.”
Meanwhile, the fired Fox News host went on to express his concern about the erosion of free speech rights in the United States.
He argued that the political left – which historically defended free speech – has now become an enemy of it which has made the political right the sole defenders of the First Amendment.
“If you can’t say what you think is true, you’re not a citizen, you’re not a human being, you’re a slave,” Carlson charged during his conversation with Brand this week. “You don’t live in a society of citizens and human beings, you live in a slave state.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s appearance on Brand’s Rumble show this week came just days after the former Fox News star returned from a trip to Moscow where he interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Carlson faced backlash for the trip and Putin interview, and he caused further concerns on Monday when he claimed that Moscow was "so much nicer" than any U.S. city he has ever visited.
"It is so much nicer than any city in my country,” Carlson said during the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Monday. “I had no idea.”
Carlson also claimed that he attempted to interview Putin back in 2021 but those plans were derailed when the NSA “spied” on his text messages and “leaked” the messages to the New York Times.
“I’ve been trying for three years to do this interview,” he said earlier this week. “The U.S. government prevented me from doing it by spying on my text messages and leaking them to The New York Times.”
“And that spooked the Russian government into canceling the interview.”
The NSA denied Carlson’s allegations.