'Harm and Distress': Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Pleads For Her Identity To Be Sealed After Dragging Disgraced Music Mogul to Federal Court
The former Def Jam executive who sued Russell Simmons for an alleged sexual assault at his home in the 1990s asked that she not be forced to reveal her name to the public.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victim said “This lawsuit arises out of Russell Simmons’ sexual assault of Plaintiff. Releasing Plaintiff’s name to the public will expose some of her darkest moments and tie those moments to her name in perpetuity.”
Her lawyer argued, “Using her real name in this litigation, therefore, would cause her significant harm and distress, and would inhibit her ability to heal.”
Doe argued, “egregiousness of these acts coupled with Defendant’s celebrity nature has made his case one of public fascination.”
The alleged victim pleaded with the judge to allow her to continue as Doe.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the alleged victim, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe to bring the suit, brought the bombshell case against Simmons in a New York court.
In the suit, Doe said she worked as a music producer in the 90s. At one point, she said she worked as a “senior-level music executive at Def Jam Recordings.”
Doe said she had a professional relationship with Simmons at first. She said he was initially “not flirtatious with her at all.”
In her suit, Doe said she often brought music videos to Simmons’ apartment in New York. She said during one trip, Simmons “suddenly began to turn his rapacious attention toward Ms. Doe.”
- Russell Simmons Sued for Alleged Rape and Harassment by Former Def Jam Executive
- ‘I Am Fearful’: Jamie Foxx’s Sexual Assault Accuser Pleads for Her Identity to Be Concealed in Lawsuit, Concerned For Her Safety
- Diddy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Fights to Keep Her Identity Secret — As He Asks Court to Unmask Her
She claimed he was, “invading her personal space while making sexual innuendos, suggestions, and advances, and rubbing the front of his pants.”
The suit claimed Simmons, “aggressively and relentlessly flirted with Ms. Doe, made sexual innuendos and advances, asked sexually explicit questions, including personal questions about her sexual preferences and questioning if she was currently wearing a bra.”
Doe said Simmons took her to his bedroom to watch one of the music videos. She claimed he asked her to have sex but she rejected him.
The suit said Simmons “all of a sudden” performed a wrestling move on Doe and pinned her arms to the bed. She said he ignored her pleas and raped her.
Doe said she quit Def Jam in 1997 after the alleged incident. She said he struggled with her relationships at work in the years after the ordeal.
After the assault, she became a completely different person,” the lawsuit read. The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages from Simmons for the alleged sexual battery/assault, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simmons has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He has denied all claims and said the encounters were consensual.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Simmons and his ex-wife Kimora are still battling it out in court over millions.