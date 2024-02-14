'Harm and Distress': Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Pleads For Her Identity To Be Sealed After Dragging Disgraced Music Mogul to Federal Court

The former Def Jam executive who sued Russell Simmons for an alleged sexual assault at his home in the 1990s asked that she not be forced to reveal her name to the public.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victim said “This lawsuit arises out of Russell Simmons’ sexual assault of Plaintiff. Releasing Plaintiff’s name to the public will expose some of her darkest moments and tie those moments to her name in perpetuity.”