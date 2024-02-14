'Unhinged': Nikki Haley Attacks Donald Trump Over Alleged Cognitive Decline, Says Ex-President is 'More Diminished' Now Than Ever
Nikki Haley took aim at Donald Trump's age and questioned whether he was fit to serve as president for the next 4 years.
On Wednesday, the former South Carolina governor appeared on the Today show for an interview with Craig Melvin.
During the chat, Melvin brought up Trump's recent remarks about Haley's husband Michael not being on the campaign trial with her.
Michael is currently overseas on duty serving as a National Guardsman.
Haley told Melvin, “You know, to mock my husband. Michael and I can handle that. But you mock one member of the military. You mock all members of the military.”
“But the reality is, he’s talked about the military for years now in disparaging ways,” Melvin said. “Suckers, losers, John McCain, gold star families. What’s different now? What’s different this time?”
“Before, when he did it, it was during the 2016 election. Everybody thought, ‘Oh, did he have a slip? What? What did that mean?'” Haley said.
Haley then decided to address Trump's age and mental fitness. She said, “The problem now is he is not the same person he was in 2016. He is unhinged! He is more diminished than he then he was!”
When pressed on why she voted for Trump twice despite her issues with him.
Haley told the host, "I’m the first one to say I voted for him twice. I was proud to serve America and his administration. But you can go back and look at my book I cite multiple times, and he knows it. When I called him out for things that he was doing that were wrong. Since I got out of the administration, I have called him out multiple times, which is why he’s upset because he thinks I’m disloyal."
She added, "I’m not loyal to anyone. I don’t do that. What I do is I call it out. If you’re right, you’re right. If you’re wrong, you’re wrong. I’m going to call it out every time."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump isn't the only one getting criticized over his age. President Biden faced a barrage of questions from reporters about his age.
Biden was accused of portraying himself as an "elderly man with poor memory" during interviews with the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents.
The special counsel determined not to bring charges in the matter — partly due to Biden's memory issues.