Nikki Haley Fires Back at 'Disgusting' Donald Trump for Mocking Her National Guard Husband: 'Trump Has Never Been Anywhere Near a Uniform!'
Nikki Haley fired back at Donald Trump this weekend after Trump mocked Haley’s National Guard husband who is currently deployed in Africa, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s surprising remarks about his GOP challenger’s husband came on Saturday during a 2024 campaign rally in Haley’s home state of South Carolina.
“What happened to her husband?” Trump quipped during his speech on Saturday. “She comes over to see me at Mar-a-Lago: Sir, I will never run against you.”
“She brought her husband,” the former president continued. “Where is her husband? Oh, he is away. He’s away.”
“What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?!” Trump went on. “Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew.”
It should be noted that Haley’s husband, Major Michael Haley, serves in the National Guard and is currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.
The former South Carolina governor fired back at Trump on X shortly after the ex-president ridiculed her and her husband on Saturday.
“Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about,” Haley charged. “Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”
Haley responded to Trump’s remarks about her deployed husband once again on Monday during an interview with Fox News host Dana Perino.
The former UN ambassador called Trump “disgusting” and claimed that when “you mock one veteran” you are “mocking all veterans.”
“It is disgusting,” Haley charged on Monday. “I mean, every bit of it is disgusting, you know, to sit there and mock my husband for not being with me on the presidential trail because he is deployed and serving our country.”
“You mock one veteran, you are mocking all veterans,” the GOP primary nominee continued. “But this is a pattern. He has done this over and over again.”
“Whether he went and called military members suckers, whether he was at Arlington Cemetery saying what was in it for them, why would they do this?” Haley said. “The problem with Trump is that he has never been anywhere near a uniform!"
Haley then mocked Trump for avoiding military service in Vietnam in 1968 because he was diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels.
Meanwhile, Haley’s husband also appeared to mock Trump after Trump’s remarks in South Carolina on Saturday.
“The difference between humans and animals?” Major Haley wrote over a photo of a wolf on Saturday. “Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack.”
Major Haley also tagged Trump, the GOP, and Fox News in his tweet on Saturday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump remains the frontrunner in the ongoing GOP primary race.
Trump and Haley are set to face off in the South Carolina GOP primary on February 24, and Trump currently has a more than a 30% lead over Haley in the state ahead of its primary election later this month.