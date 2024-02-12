'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Happier Than Ever' With New GF After Late Husband Caleb's Death

Slaton's late husband died on June 30, 2023, at 40. They were reported to be estranged at the time of his death but she told PEOPLE, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

She added, "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me."

RadarOnline.com previously learned that Willingham died at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, the very place he met his bride-to-be and where they exchanged their vows.

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around, like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," she said about the special day they wed in Nov. 2022. "It was magical."