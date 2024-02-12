'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Happier Than Ever' With New GF After Late Husband Caleb's Death
1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton found a spark with a woman named Andrea, whom she allegedly started seeing months after her late husband Caleb Willingham's sudden death.
A source close to the TLC personality, who identifies as pansexual, said Slaton first crossed paths with Andrea not long after Caleb's funeral last July and to this day is still "dating the same girl," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Slaton is claimed to be "happier than ever," a tipster told The Sun, adding that Andrea enjoys her privacy and has decided to keep away from the reality show cameras.
According to the report, Andrea will not appear on season 6 alongside Tammy and her sister, Amy.
Tammy resides in Princeton, Kentucky, with her brother Chris Combs, roughly 30 miles from Madisonville, where her new rumored flame is claimed to live.
Slaton's late husband died on June 30, 2023, at 40. They were reported to be estranged at the time of his death but she told PEOPLE, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."
She added, "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Willingham died at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, the very place he met his bride-to-be and where they exchanged their vows.
"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around, like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," she said about the special day they wed in Nov. 2022. "It was magical."
Paramedics rushed to the scene after Willingham was found unresponsive and tried to perform CPR, but he sadly did not make it.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Willingham's official cause of death was complications of super morbid obesity that developed over several years. His manner of death was natural, per the case summary provided by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.
He passed away on a Friday at 3:06 PM, just days after turning 40.
Slaton wrote in a heartfelt tribute, "RIP sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."
Days after his funeral, Slaton was charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in Kentucky.
The reality star completed a court-ordered Marijuana Education Program and there is a court date scheduled in April to see if her case will be dismissed.