'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Arrested For Possession of Marijuana 5 Days After Husband's Funeral
Tammy Slaton, the star of TLC reality series 1000-Lb. Sisters, was arrested in her home state of Kentucky and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia days after her late husband's funeral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Slaton, 37, was arrested and charged on August 7. Five days earlier, she was mourning the loss of her late husband, Caleb Willingham, at his funeral.
It's been a rough couple of months for the TLC star. Following the untimely death of her husband in late June, Slaton was charged with three drug related offenses in early August, according to court documents reported by the Sun.
The 37-year-old was charged with one count of marijuana possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Slaton was arrested after a Sturgis Police officer responded to a complaint three days earlier on August 4.
Slaton was arraigned on August 31 and her pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 5, which was optional for her to attend.
Though her attendance wasn't mandatory, the reality star's pre-trial conference was a crucial step in Kentucky's legal process. According to state law, the pre-trial conference serves as a potential opportunity for attorneys to negotiate with county prosecutors. The meeting determines whether or not the defense and county attorneys are able to reach an agreement on a guilty plea.
Given the timeline of her legal matters, Slaton will now be juggling filming for her show's fifth season while she handles the drug charges.
After viewers watched Slaton and Willingham fall in love in Season 4, fans suspected that Slanton's storyline in Season 5 would revolve around the couple's journey as newlyweds, especially after it was reported that Willingham was looking to move to Kentucky to be with his bride.
Sadly, fans and the couple's visions of the future were abruptly ended on June 30, when news of Willingham's death broke. Slaton addressed the devastating event in a post on Instagram the following day.
"Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness [sic]," the reality star wrote.
Given the court's timeline and the death of her husband, Slaton's storyline for the upcoming season has been turned upside down.