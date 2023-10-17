'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Arrested For Possession of Marijuana 5 Days After Husband's Funeral

It's been a rough couple of months for the TLC star. Following the untimely death of her husband in late June, Slaton was charged with three drug related offenses in early August, according to court documents reported by the Sun.

The 37-year-old was charged with one count of marijuana possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Slaton was arrested after a Sturgis Police officer responded to a complaint three days earlier on August 4.

Slaton was arraigned on August 31 and her pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 5, which was optional for her to attend.