Fakery Exposed: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Slams TLC for Making Late Husband’s Funeral Look ‘Completely not Natural’
Reality star Tammy Slaton slammed TLC and claimed the network made her late husband's funeral look "completely not natural" for the show, 1000-Lb Sisters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Slaton was married to Caleb Willingham, who passed last month at age 40. Despite the show's depiction of Willingham's memorial service, Slaton told an insider that the funeral "wasn't that sad."
According to an insider, Slaton condemned her reality show's network and claimed TLC was intentionally "forcing drama" for ratings.
"The filming of the funeral was 'completely not natural' and things were put in there to make it seem sad when it really wasn't that sad," the source claimed Slaton said of the producer's alleged angle at the funeral.
Tammy allegedly said that at the funeral, "people were having fun, but [TLC producers] made it depressing."
Services for Willingham, who originally hailed from Indiana, included an intimate gathering in Kentucky just minutes from Slaton's home. Attendees included the 1000-Lb Sisters' close friends and family.
The source claimed that the TLC star was worried that cameras at the memorial service would make it look as if she had quit her strict diet due to grieving the loss of her husband.
As for how Slaton was holding up amid the loss of Willingham, the insider said: "She isn't emotionally relapsing or going back on her diet."
The source noted that despite what was shown on TV from the funeral, "[Slaton's] doing great."
Despite the source's claims from Slaton about the funeral, tears were still shed by Slaton, who was comforted by her co-star sister Amy Slaton, 35.
Cameras captured Slaton, who wore a black mid-length dress, seated in the front row as she wiped her eyes.
No amount of editing could remove the grief from Slaton's face, who was understandably emotional throughout the service. Slaton told People after Willingham's passing that he was "my best friend and I loved him dearly."
Slaton and Willingham's love story captivated audiences who had rooted for the sisters' success over the course of their combined weight loss journeys, which were riddled with challenges and setbacks.