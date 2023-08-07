Fakery Exposed: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Slams TLC for Making Late Husband’s Funeral Look ‘Completely not Natural’

According to an insider, Slaton condemned her reality show's network and claimed TLC was intentionally "forcing drama" for ratings.

"The filming of the funeral was 'completely not natural' and things were put in there to make it seem sad when it really wasn't that sad," the source claimed Slaton said of the producer's alleged angle at the funeral.

Tammy allegedly said that at the funeral, "people were having fun, but [TLC producers] made it depressing."