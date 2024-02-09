REVEALED: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Died From Complications of 'Super Morbid Obesity'
1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton's late husband Caleb Willingham's official cause of death was complications of super morbid obesity that developed over several years, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Willingham died at the age of 40 in June 2023 at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, the very same place he tied the knot with Slaton after meeting at the location while focusing on their weight loss journeys.
The couple exchanged their vows in Nov. 2022 during season 4 of the hit TLC reality series.
He passed away June 30 at 3:06 PM, just days after celebrating his milestone birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned. His manner of death was natural.
According to the case summary provided by the Lucas County Coroner's Office, he had a large globoid heart, enlarged cardiomyocytes with patchy interstitial fibrosis.
Willingham also had heavy mucus in both bronchi, mechanical compression of lungs with the left collapsed and right partially inflated, as well as a large fatty liver.
A final forensic toxicology report showed that Willingham also had Hydrocodone in his system, a semisynthetic opioid used to treat pain and coughs.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Willingham was sadly found unresponsive at the rehab center when he died and paramedics made desperate attempts to save his life but were unsuccessful.
At the time of his death, Slaton and Willingham were reportedly estranged, but she told PEOPLE, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."
"I'm having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," Slaton vented about the loss of her husband. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do."
As we previously reported, Slaton was arrested on drug-related charges just weeks later in August and charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession in Kentucky. She had attended Willingham's funeral just five days before.
Slaton smelled of pot when she was in a car that was pulled over by Kentucky cops for speeding, according to a police report. "In her purse was a glass jar containing approximately an ounce or more of marijuana," it stated.
She was ordered to complete a Marijuana Education Program and the case was deferred for six months.