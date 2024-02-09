REVEALED: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Died From Complications of 'Super Morbid Obesity'

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton's late husband Caleb Willingham's official cause of death was complications of super morbid obesity that developed over several years, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Willingham died at the age of 40 in June 2023 at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, the very same place he tied the knot with Slaton after meeting at the location while focusing on their weight loss journeys.

The couple exchanged their vows in Nov. 2022 during season 4 of the hit TLC reality series.