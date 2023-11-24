1000-Lb. Sister Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Died at Medical Center, No Signs of Foul Play: Police Report
1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton's late husband, Caleb Willingham, was found unresponsive prior to his passing at 40, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
RadarOnline.com obtained a police report labeled 'Death Investigation' on Willingham, which stated that paramedics and Gibsonburg Fire first responders were already on the scene by the time officers arrived at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center. Paramedics were doing CPR on Willingham but were sadly unsuccessful with their life-saving measures.
Slaton announced his sudden passing on July 1.
RadarOnline.com should note the autopsy has not yet been released confirming his official cause of death. All indications showed this to be a natural death caused by a medical issue, police said, noting that staff were with the patient when he lost consciousness.
As we previously reported, Slaton and Willingham first crossed paths at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. Slaton checked in to shed extra pounds before bariatric surgery, while Willingham was being treated for obesity.
The pair were claimed to be estranged at the time, per Deadline. Tammy, however, sang his praises, telling PEOPLE, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."
"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me," she added. "Our families appreciate everyone's sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."
According to the police report, "The death was then turned over to the Sandusky County Coroner's office due to the EMS Captain being unable to make contact with the patient's personal physician."
There were no signs of criminal activity or foul play. "This death investigation is concluded by this department," the docs stated.
The pair tied the knot in November 2022 at the weight loss rehab center in a ceremony attended by just 30 friends and family members and officiated by their home care nurse.
"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," the bride gushed after they made it official. "I'm married now!"
Following his passing, Slaton paid her respects at the memorial service for Willingham in Ohio and was joined by her family, including reality star sister Amy Slaton.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham's passing," read a statement from TLC after the show featured the couple's journey to love. "Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time."