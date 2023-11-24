1000-Lb. Sister Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Died at Medical Center, No Signs of Foul Play: Police Report

RadarOnline.com should note the autopsy has not yet been released confirming his official cause of death. All indications showed this to be a natural death caused by a medical issue, police said, noting that staff were with the patient when he lost consciousness.

As we previously reported, Slaton and Willingham first crossed paths at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. Slaton checked in to shed extra pounds before bariatric surgery, while Willingham was being treated for obesity.

The pair were claimed to be estranged at the time, per Deadline. Tammy, however, sang his praises, telling PEOPLE, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me," she added. "Our families appreciate everyone's sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."