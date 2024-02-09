REVEALED: O.J. Simpson 'Cheated Death' With Health Scare One Year Before Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

A friend of the accused double murderer previously told us about his serious health scare. "My heart is giving out," O.J. allegedly confided during one of their private conversations.

"It's driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life," the pal added, noting that his son, Justin, shared with his late wife, Nicole Brown, had given up his successful real-estate business in Florida to relocate to Las Vegas to be closer to his ailing father.

Simpson's former manager, Norm Pardo, told RadarOnline.com that the disgraced running back had been hospitalized a few times.