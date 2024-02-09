REVEALED: O.J. Simpson 'Cheated Death' With Health Scare One Year Before Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
O.J. Simpson survived a brush with death less than a year before reports surfaced claiming he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer at 76.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last July that doctors inserted a stent in the ex-footballer's heart during life-or-death emergency surgery, insiders told us.
A friend of the accused double murderer previously told us about his serious health scare. "My heart is giving out," O.J. allegedly confided during one of their private conversations.
"It's driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life," the pal added, noting that his son, Justin, shared with his late wife, Nicole Brown, had given up his successful real-estate business in Florida to relocate to Las Vegas to be closer to his ailing father.
Simpson's former manager, Norm Pardo, told RadarOnline.com that the disgraced running back had been hospitalized a few times.
"The doctors want him to rest at home because there isn't much they can do for him," we were informed.
"Now he can't even finish a round of golf," Pardo said about his condition at the time. "I don't even think he golfs anymore because he can't even finish a half a round of golf two months ago when I was talking to him."
Justin has continued to be there for his father, insiders told RadarOnline.com, years after the ex-NFL star was found "not guilty" in Oct. 1995 for the brutal stabbing murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ronald Goldman, outside of her Los Angeles residence.
He was later found liable in a California civil case and ordered to fork over $33.5 million to the victims' families. That figure included $8.5 million in compensatory damages to the Goldmans and $25 million in punitive damages to be shared between the Goldmans and Nicole's children in the wake of their tragic deaths.
News broke today that Simpson, who served jail time for armed robbery before being released in 2017, has allegedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Simpson took to X, formerly Twitter, to shut down rumors that he's in hospice care. He notably did not deny having cancer but made it clear that he wants the world to know that all is well and that he will be hosting "a ton of friends" for the Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Fransisco 49ers this Sunday.