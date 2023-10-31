‘Puffing Away’: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton’s Friends Concerned Over Reality Star’s Smoking Addiction
1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton was eating herself to death for years until she finally lost a ton of weight — but now she’s swapping her food addiction for smoking, and it’s got pals worried, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Amy, 35, who’s down to 282 pounds, was spotted smoking and vaping outside her hotel in Atlanta while filming seasons for Season 5 of the show.
“Amy’s smoking like a chimney and is up to two packs a day,” spilled an insider. “Her nicotine habit has taken over her life. She can’t sit still without lighting up a cigarette, and she’s puffing away at any social occasion and vaping, too.”
The TLC show follows the ups and downs of Amy and her sister Tammy — who has been flaunting her own drastic weight loss.
“Amy will avoid certain situations where smoking isn’t allowed,” spilled a source. “For instance, she’d rather drive 1,000 miles than take a plane.”
The source said, “She can’t get through a tiny meal without taking a puff or three. Smoking is her appetite suppressant. She lost weight from it and doesn’t eat so much, but it’s the unhealthiest way of doing it and the fear among her loved ones is that she’s opening herself up to lung cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Amy’s sister Tammy was recently arrested for possession of marijuana while driving around Kentucky.
Tammy was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on August 4.
The officer said that he could “smell marijuana coming from the vehicle when” he made contact with the driver. He said Tammy “admitted to having marijuana in her purse.”
“In her purse was a glass jar containing approximately an ounce or more of marijuana,” the report said.
As we previously reported, Tammy recently completed a court-ordered Marijuana Education Program. As a result, the criminal charges will be dropped as long as she stays out of trouble for the next 6 months.
Tammy’s legal troubles came weeks after she buried her husband Caleb Willingham.
“Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness,” the reality star wrote on social media about her loss.