Disgraced NAACP Leader Rachel Dolezal Raking in Thousands of Dollars on OnlyFans After Race Faker Controversy: Report
Accused race faker Rachel Dolezal – who infamously posed as a Black woman for over a decade – is reportedly raking in thousands of dollars per month as an OnlyFans model, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes as Dolezal also continues to teach at Sunrise Drive Elementary School in Arizona.
According to Daily Mail, Dolezal is listed as an after-school instructor in the school's payroll records under the name Nkechi Diallo.
But she is also selling explicit content on the adult site OnlyFans for a monthly fee of $9.99 while working at the school.
Dolezal is estimated to be making as much as $1,220 per month with her activities on the site, according to records obtained by Outkick.
It should be noted that Dolezal's OnlyFans page, which launched in September 2021, was initially intended to feature foot photos, hair tutorials, and various fitness routines – but newer content reportedly promises an “18-image explicit collection” and a “video of self-pleasure to orgasm under the Christmas tree.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dolezal made headlines in 2015 when a local news reporter revealed that Dolezal had been posing as a Black woman despite both of her parents being white.
Dolezal had even become a chapter president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a teacher of Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University – although she was later dismissed from both positions in the wake of the race faker scandal.
Dolezal has since defended her actions by claiming to be "transracial.” She argued that she did "nothing wrong" in not correcting assumptions about her race.
“I've been called an insult to white women and an insult to Black women,” Dolezal said during an interview after the scandal. “White women are angry because I did what they never would do and went further, like I put 110.”
“I didn't just be that white ally and do a little bit, I canceled my white privilege,” she argued. “I canceled my hair.”
Meanwhile, Dolezal's troubles did not end there. She later faced charges of theft by welfare fraud, perjury, and false verification for public assistance in 2018.
Court documents alleged that Dolezal illegally received thousands of dollars in food and childcare assistance. She settled that case in April 2019 and agreed to pay restitution and perform community service.
Despite her attempts to move on from her scandal, Dolezal continued to face criticism and ridicule. She claimed to be the victim of "shaming and ridicule" in a documentary about Black beauty called Subjects of Desire.
Additionally, she expressed the difficulty of finding employment in the past six years due to her deceptive actions.
“I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for, and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino,” Dolezal explained during an interview with Tamron Hall in 2021.
“I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either.”