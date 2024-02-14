GA Judge Slashes Tiffany Haddish’s Court-Ordered Drug Tests in Half After Comedian Hashes Out Plea Deal in LA
A Georgia judge agreed to reduce the amount of drug tests that Tiffany Haddish must submit to while awaiting trial in her DUI case.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held where Haddish’s legal team argued to modify the comedian’s bond conditions.
Haddish was arrested on January 14, 2022. Officers pulled her over and determined she had been smoking marijuana. The comedian was arrested for driving under the influence.
The entertainer accused the officers of an “unlawful search.” She claimed the police said they followed her because her car matched a description of a call of a person asleep in their car.
Haddish said her car did not match the car being looked for. Her lawyer argued officers, “did not report observing any traffic violations or any less-safe driving during the one minute he observed Ms. Haddish operate her vehicle. Accordingly, the traffic stop was illegal, and any evidence derived therefrom must be suppressed.”
The Girls Trip star demanded all “fruits” of the “unlawful seizure” not be allowed as evidence in the case — including any statements she made and the results of the blood test she took.
On November 24, 2023, Haddish was arrested for a 2nd DUI in Los Angeles. Police found the comedian asleep in her car while parked in the street in Beverly Hills.
Following the 2nd arrest, Georgia prosecutors demanded certain conditions be added to Haddish’s bond. They asked that she not be allowed to drink or use drugs, including Hemp products such as CBD. In addition, the prosecutors asked that Haddish be ordered to submit to weekly drug tests.
In December, the judge signed off on the request and ordered Haddish to be tested weekly.
Earlier this month, Haddish reached a plea deal in her LA criminal case. Prosecutors agreed to drop all DUI charges in exchange for a reckless driving charge. The comedian was sentenced to probation.
The Georgia case was set for trial earlier this month but it was pushed to April.
At the recent hearing, the judge presiding over Haddish’s ongoing DUI case granted a motion brought by the comedian.
The judge ruled Haddish will only have to submit to bi-monthly (twice per month) drug testing instead of every week.