Confronted: Jared Kushner Fires Back When Pressed About $2B Deal He Received From Saudi Arabia in 2021 — ‘Are We Really Still Doing This?’
Jared Kushner was once again confronted this week about the whopping $2 billion deal he received from Saudi Arabia shortly after leaving the White House with Donald Trump in 2021, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising confrontation unfolded on Tuesday during a summit hosted by Axios in Miami.
But the summit took a sudden turn when Axios business editor Dan Primack pressed Ivanka Trump’s husband about the $2 billion investment his company received from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund three years ago.
It should be noted that Kushner received the multi-billion-dollar deal from the same Saudi government that the United States determined had killed dissident journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi in October 2018.
“You leave public service, you spend all this time particularly with Saudi Arabia, working with them, you leave, a couple months later, six months later, you get $2 billion,” Primack noted during Kushner’s live interview on Tuesday.
“From an optics perspective, or even an ethics perspective, were you at the time concerned about taking money from PIF?” Primack pressed. “And if you could do it again, would you have done it at all differently?”
Trump’s son-in-law defended his decision and explained that Saudi Arabia is “one of the most prestigious investors in the world.”
“What they’re doing in that country is absolutely incredible and everyone who goes there says that their mind is blown,” Kushner responded. “I think what’s happening in Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting transformations that we’re seeing now in the world.”
Primack then pressed Kushner specifically about Kushner’s decision to accept the $2 billion deal from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund even though Saudi Arabia was directly linked to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
“As you said, lots and lots of private equity firms, other folks are trying to raise money from Saudi Arabia and are raising money from Saudi Arabia,” the Axios business editor pushed. “Some, however, stopped after the Jamal Khashoggi murder.”
“Some either gave money back or stopped,” Primack continued. “At the time, you said you wanted to wait for the State Department report before talking about it.”
“The report came out a couple weeks after you left the White House,” he pressed. “It says that MBS, personally, was responsible. Do you agree with the DNI, or do you believe that report?”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Kushner appeared to fidget in his seat before he fired back at Primack over the question.
“Are we really still doing this? Trump’s son-in-law complained. “Look, I know the person who I dealt with. I think he’s a visionary leader. I think what he’s done in that region is transformational.”
“I think what’s happened there is absolutely critical,” Kushner continued. “The person who deserves credit for that is Mohammed bin Salman, who at that time was the deputy crown prince, and I think what he’s done has been absolutely historic for the country.”
“I think he’s done a lot of things that are in America’s interest and I think he’s done a lot of things that have made the world a better place.”
As for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder, Kushner acknowledged that the incident was “absolutely horrific” – but Kushner still defended his decision to accept a $2 billion investment from Mohammed bin Salman.
“I understand why people are upset about that,” Kushner said of Khashoggi’s murder. “I think what happened there was absolutely horrific, but again, our job was to represent America, to try to push forward things in America.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in Istanbul, Turkey on October 2, 2018. He was ambushed and strangled by 15 Saudi operatives under orders from Mohammed bin Salman.
Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and disposed of. His remains were never found.