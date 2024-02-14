Blake Shelton Packs on Pounds as Fitness Junkie Gwen Stefani Furiously Trains for 'No Doubt' Reunion: Report
Blake Shelton has reportedly turned to comfort food to cope with stress from extra downtime while wife Gwen Stefani is busy rehearsing for her upcoming reunion show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed idle hands are to blame for the country star's recent weight gain.
The 47-year-old Honey Bee singer left The Voice last year to spend more time focusing on family, but according to a sensational report, the downtime hasn't been all beneficial for the singer.
"Blake doesn't have a lot of work, and downtime usually means sandwich after sandwich with pickles a chips," a source told the National Enquirer. "He just can't seem to get on that diet horse."
Meanwhile, his rocker wife has been busy prepping for her upcoming reunion show with her old band, No Doubt.
"Gwen hasn't performed with the band in over a decade, so she's had to put a lot of time into rehearsing," the insider revealed. "She doesn't have time to babysit Blake."
The source noted Stefani, 54, is a well-known fitness junkie whose good habits tend to rub off on her husband, but now "that's not happening and it's obviously taking a toll on him."
"He's upset she's busier than ever — and he's eating to deal with his feelings," the mole said. Even quitting high-calorie cocktails for a month hasn't seemed to help The Voice alum drop extra weight.
"People were proud of him for doing a Dry January, but he compensated by eating fattening foods in place of booze," the insider explained. "His battle of the bulge has been so frustrating he's given up trying!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shelton's reps for comment.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Stefani was focused on helping her husband shed extra pounds and even hired a personal trainer to aid his weight loss journey.
"Gwen's taken charge and has got Blake on a healthy new diet and exercise plan," an insider told us.
The source explained Stefani wanted the Oklahoma native "to spend the next few months focusing," and noted "she worries about his health."
Shelton's inner circle previously revealed the country star gained 50 pounds since marrying Stefani in July 2021 and became "seriously sluggish" as a result of carrying the extra weight.
"Blake's got no choice but to follow her instructions," the insider said. "When they go out to eat, he can't have anything with ice cream in it. Steak is also out of the question. He can have fish, chicken, vegetables and rice or a plain baked potato with no sour cream or butter. It's boring, but he has to admit he feels better."