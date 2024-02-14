'False Narrative': Mo'Nique's Eldest Son Shalon Claims She Doesn't 'Care' to Be His Mother or Fix Strained Bond

"I would like to free her of having to continue telling that lie," he began. "Faith without work is dead and neither one of us cares to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other."

"We are separate as she put it because she doesn't care to be my mother any more than I care to be her son."

"Neither one of us has had the desire to reach out to the other in a very long time and I don't think either of us anticipates that feeling returning," Watkins Jr. said. "I'm tired of hearing my mother’s truths news flash … standing in your truth doesn’t make you noble."