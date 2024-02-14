'False Narrative': Mo'Nique's Eldest Son Shalon Claims She Doesn't 'Care' to Be His Mother or Fix Strained Bond
Mo'Nique's oldest son, Shalon Watkins Jr., hinted the ship has sailed on the two of them ever reconciling in a nearly 10-minute video about their ongoing estrangement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Taking to TikTok to set the record straight, Watkins Jr. claimed that his famous mom gave the world a false "narrative" when she spoke about the hope of rebuilding their bond on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay.
"I would like to free her of having to continue telling that lie," he began. "Faith without work is dead and neither one of us cares to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other."
"We are separate as she put it because she doesn't care to be my mother any more than I care to be her son."
"Neither one of us has had the desire to reach out to the other in a very long time and I don't think either of us anticipates that feeling returning," Watkins Jr. said. "I'm tired of hearing my mother’s truths news flash … standing in your truth doesn’t make you noble."
Watkins Jr. claimed the comedian "showed a clear lack of humility, compassion, and consideration" and although she acknowledges her shortcomings, he said Mo'Nique often does not take accountability.
"If I had to guess, though, her interest in being a mother probably started around the time she married her Daddy and had children," he said. The star is currently married to husband Sidney Hicks, with whom she tied the knot in 2006.
During her recent interview, the Almost Christmas star said that she prays to the universe to "let time to the healing" when it comes to her severed connection with her eldest son.
"It may heal it in time and it may not," she confessed to Sharpe, noting all she could do was wait. "I've done what I could do. I've taken accountability for it. Now it's up to you."
Mo'Nique, who reasoned that she would let it play out, has since announced on Instagram Live that she will be hitting the road with fellow comedian Katt Williams on The Dark Matter Tour.
Kevin Hart's ex-wife, Torrei Hart, has also teamed up with Williams.