'You Betrayed Me': Mo'Nique Calls Out Oprah, Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart in Shocking Chat With Shannon Sharpe

During the podcast interview, the comedian did not hold back, targeting big names such as Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, and Kevin Hart, among others.

Mo'Nique's grievances stem from her perception of being blackballed in Hollywood, an issue she has been vocal about for years.

In her conversation with Sharpe, she once again accused Oprah and Perry of sabotaging her career, alleging that they played a role in her professional downfall. The comedian-turned-actress claimed to have audio evidence of Perry confessing to these actions. Although she did not play the alleged audio on the show, Mo'Nique insists it exists and supports her claims.

Perry has categorically denied tarnishing Mo'Nique's reputation, maintaining his innocence despite her repeated accusations over the years.