'You Betrayed Me': Mo'Nique Calls Out Oprah, Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart in Shocking Chat With Shannon Sharpe
Renowned comedian and Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, where she unleashed on several prominent figures in the entertainment industry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During the podcast interview, the comedian did not hold back, targeting big names such as Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, and Kevin Hart, among others.
Mo'Nique's grievances stem from her perception of being blackballed in Hollywood, an issue she has been vocal about for years.
In her conversation with Sharpe, she once again accused Oprah and Perry of sabotaging her career, alleging that they played a role in her professional downfall. The comedian-turned-actress claimed to have audio evidence of Perry confessing to these actions. Although she did not play the alleged audio on the show, Mo'Nique insists it exists and supports her claims.
Perry has categorically denied tarnishing Mo'Nique's reputation, maintaining his innocence despite her repeated accusations over the years.
Mo'Nique's criticism did not stop there. Regarding Oprah, she accused her of "overstepping" boundaries and interfering in her affairs on numerous occasions.
She accused Oprah of inviting her estranged family members on her talk show to trash her. "You betrayed me, sister," Mo'Nique said of Oprah.
She added, "Family is sacred, and we don't cross the line with family."
The Precious actress also took a jab at Haddish, bringing up the comedian's past DUI arrests and her controversial involvement in a lawsuit. Mo'Nique told Sharpe she holds these individuals in low regard and is not afraid to express her grievances in public.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this isn't the first time Mo'Nique has attempted to go after Oprah.
After Taraji P. Henson came forward about "poor set conditions" on the set of the 2023 remake of The Color Purple, Mo'Nique took the opportunity to go after the talk show icon.
"Everything was, 'Didn't I champion for y'all?' I was like, 'Stop it. You didn't champion for those Black women, for our sisters. What [she] did was, 'We can treat them like we always treat them, who gon' check me boo? I'm Oprah Winfrey,'" Mo'Nigue told James R. Sanders from The Root.
"Oprah got caught. That's what happened."