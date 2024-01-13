Mo'Nique Says Oprah Winfrey 'Got Caught' After Taraji P Henson Opened Up About Poor Set Conditions on 'The Color Purple'

During an interview with James R. Sanders from The Root, Mo'Nique told the interviewer, "When Oprah Winfrey sits at the helm, and Taraji P. Henson says, ‘It’s an honor that we were hand-picked for this movie,’ Well, if they were hand-picked for that movie, those women should have been taken care of from the moment go."

The 56-year-old Academy Award-winning actress believed Oprah didn't exhaust all possible efforts to support Henson and the other black women working on the 2023 musical.

“Everything was, ‘Didn’t I champion for y’all?’ I was like, ‘Stop it. You didn’t champion for those Black women, for our sisters. What [she] did was, ‘We can treat them like we always treat them, who gon’ check me boo? I’m Oprah Winfrey,’” Mo'Nigue explained.

"Oprah got caught. That's what happened."