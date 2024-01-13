Mo'Nique Says Oprah Winfrey 'Got Caught' After Taraji P Henson Opened Up About Poor Set Conditions on 'The Color Purple'
Precious actress Mo’Nique has voiced her opinion on Oprah Winfrey's film productions after Taraji P. Henson's recent revelation about her time working on The Color Purple and shared that she had expressed a similar sentiment years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an interview with James R. Sanders from The Root, Mo'Nique told the interviewer, "When Oprah Winfrey sits at the helm, and Taraji P. Henson says, ‘It’s an honor that we were hand-picked for this movie,’ Well, if they were hand-picked for that movie, those women should have been taken care of from the moment go."
The 56-year-old Academy Award-winning actress believed Oprah didn't exhaust all possible efforts to support Henson and the other black women working on the 2023 musical.
“Everything was, ‘Didn’t I champion for y’all?’ I was like, ‘Stop it. You didn’t champion for those Black women, for our sisters. What [she] did was, ‘We can treat them like we always treat them, who gon’ check me boo? I’m Oprah Winfrey,’” Mo'Nigue explained.
"Oprah got caught. That's what happened."
Oprah addressed the rumors that she and Henson had an alleged feud and questioned why she was mentioned in anything.
“I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing … I heard I was trending yesterday. People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji." Oprah told outlets.
"Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind-the-scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed," she continued. "So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Brothers you know that’s the way the studio system works."
In an interview with The New York Times, Henson said that she had "fought" and secured a number of things for herself and her fellow Black female co-stars during filming.
"They gave us rental cars, and I was like, ‘I can't drive myself to set in Atlanta.' This is insurance liability, it's dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car?" she said. "So I was like, ‘Can I get a driver or security to take me?' I'm not asking for the moon. They're like, ‘Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.'"
Henson recently praised Oprah, telling the Hollywood Reporter she not only "knows how to produce" but that she brought "the pride that she has in this project" to set, and it "poured into us."
"I mean, she called and was like, ‘If there's anything I can help you with, let me know,'" Henson recalled Oprah telling her. "And I said, ‘Well, since you asked (Laughs).' But this is the job of the producer, right? Some producers don't even come to set, y'all. This is a blessing that she came…. But my point is that that's the job of the producer, a good producer. And when I told her, she said, ‘Say less.' The next day everything was fixed, and then she was on set for all the important and heavy lifts. She was there holding our hands with the whole thing, loving on us."