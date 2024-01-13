President Joe Biden Was Heckled by Protesters in Pennsylvania Telling Him to 'Go Home'
During a visit to Pennsylvania on Friday, January 12, President Joe Biden came face to face with some protesters in the state, telling the Democratic Commander-in-chief to "go home," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden was filmed walking into a small store in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, where locals could be heard outside. Some began to cheer for the 81-year-old president, causing him to wave out to the crowd of people. However, several protesters could be heard yelling at Biden, calling him a "loser" and shouting, "Go home, Joe!"
Biden’s visit appeared to be protested by those on both the left and right, according to photographs, which showed pro-Palestine protesters calling for a ceasefire, as well as Donald Trump supporters holding up giant cardboard cutouts of the former president giving a thumbs up.
RNC Research shared a clip of Biden being heckled in Pennsylvania on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several critics of the president shared their sympathy with the protesters.
One user commented, "I will give Joe Biden this, he said he would unite the country, and now he's being protested by both sides of the political spectrum. Job well done."
Another user replied, "You gotta empathize with the protesters, if an 81-year-old ghoul just randomly showed up in your neighborhood you too would tell them to go home and don't come back."
A third person joked, "Someone ask him if he knows what state he's in at this moment."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several high-profile Democrats are seriously worried about the potential outcome of the 2024 presidential election.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed her anxieties about the upcoming election during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.
"I am terrified about what could possibly happen," Obama told Shetty. "Because our leaders matter."
Both Biden and Trump are the clear favorites to secure their party's nomination and are expected to face off in a rematch during the general election in November 2024.
Current polling from Real Clear Politics shows that the two candidates are neck and neck, with Trump holding a narrow average lead of 1.6%.
According to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Trump still held a slight edge over the sitting president in a hypothetical rematch. However, the poll also found 9 percent of respondents were unsure who they would vote for, and another 5 percent said they were not planning to vote.
Those polled were asked if Biden’s age or Trump’s criminal charges were a bigger problem when it came to their fitness for the presidency, and voters were largely split.
About 42 percent said Trump’s criminal charges were a serious issue, while 41 percent said Biden’s age was. Only 8 percent said neither was a problem, and 9 percent said they were unsure.