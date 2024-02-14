Joe Manganiello, 47, Shacking Up With Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor, 34, After Finalizing Sofia Vergara Divorce
First comes love, then comes... well, time will tell — but for newly divorced Joe Manganiello, the next step is living with his much younger girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor. The Magic Mike hunk, 47, is cohabitating with O'Connor, 34, after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Sofia Vergara, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Manganiello and O'Connor live under the same roof, with sources sharing they are very much in love. She's allegedly won over his most important family member — his dog, Bubbles!
Insiders told TMZ that Manganiello and O'Connor bonded over their Pittsburgh roots and solidified their relationship by traveling to Italy and New York City.
The seriousness of their romance was laid bare just days after the True Blood actor finalized his divorce from Vergara, 51. The pair were married for seven years before Manganiello decided to pull the plug by filing to end their union.
RadarOnline.com reported the details of their prenup, revealing that Manganiello and Vergara got to keep the individual assets they accumulated during their relationship.
They also waived any right to alimony, so spousal support isn't an issue — and neither is custody since they did not share any children. The Spider-Man star and the Modern Family actress used to be Hollywood's "It" couple, but that all came crashing down after they couldn't see eye-to-eye on growing their family.
Manganiello wanted kids, while the Colombian beauty wasn't willing to start again. Vergara is already a mom to a 32-year-old son named Manolo — who is almost as old as his former stepdad's new live-in girlfriend.
The exes announced their separation in July, with Manganiello filing for divorce two days later and citing "irreconcilable differences."
“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement.
The divorce documents listed their date of separation as July 2, which signified what RadarOnline.com told you — there had been trouble in paradise for some time.
“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider shared.
Manganiello was first linked to O'Connor in November after meeting at an "unofficial" after-party for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. She starred as Dyan Cannon in the HBO show.
But Vergara has moved on, too. The Griselda actress has been seeing Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman since October.