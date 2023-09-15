Your tip
Joe Manganiello Dating Caitlin O'Connor, Spending Time With Actress After Sofía Vergara Divorce

joe manganiello dating caitlin oconnor after sofia vergara divoce pp
Source: 2022 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency; FS//AdMedia/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Joe Manganiello has a new woman by his side post-split.

By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Joe Manganiello is casually dating new flame Caitlin O'Connor in the wake of his divorce from wife of seven years Sofía Vergara, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders close to the pair claim they have grown close after meeting at the screening party thrown by executive producer Jim Hecht for season 2 of the HBO show, Winning Time, where they were seen enjoying a jacuzzi session with other attendees in a photo shared by Hecht's wife Courtney Friel.

joe manganiello dating caitlin oconnor after sofia vergara divoce
Source: @caitlin_oconnor/Instagram

The 'Magic Mike' hunk is casually dating actress Caitlin O'Connor.

Manganiello and his new squeeze aren't putting a label on their newfound connection, according to TMZ, but are getting to know each other after bonding over how they are both from the greater Pittsburgh area. The True Blood heartthrob is from Mt. Lebanon, while she hails from Uniontown.

Earlier this week, Manganiello and O'Connor raised eyebrows when they stepped out together after hitting the gym. The duo was spotted exiting Gold's Gym in Venice, California, on September 13 and making their way to his car post-workout.

joe manganiello dating caitlin oconnor after sofia vergara divoce
Source: MEGA

The budding romance came weeks after he filed for divorce from Vergara.

His fresh ink, the word "angel" in Armenian script on his forearm, was on display shortly after he unveiled the addition in an Instagram photo. Manganiello got the tattoo to represent his family's journey to the United States over 100 years ago.

The Magic Mike star filed for divorce from Vergara on July 19, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split while listing July 2, 2023, as the official date of separation.

Vergara and Manganiello had a prenup, and spousal support will be paid per their agreement. The estranged couple agreed to pay their own attorney's fees.

joe manganiello dating caitlin oconnor after sofia vergara divoce
Source: Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair told Page Six in a statement amid source claims that his desire to expand their family was part of the reason they drifted apart. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

After their breakup, the Modern Family star has been relishing in the company of her friends.

joe manganiello dating caitlin oconnor after sofia vergara divoce
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed the exes had been growing apart for a while now.

"She's out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention," an insider spilled, RadarOnline.com reported. "She's living it up like she just got out of prison."

"Sofía's always loved going out, and now that Joe's not waiting at home, she can stay out as late as she wants without upsetting anyone," said the insider. "She loves letting her hair down and having fun."

