'Angel': Newly-Single Joe Manganiello Debuts Massive Fresh Ink Honoring Armenian Roots After Sofia Vergara Split
Actor Joe Manganiello, 46, sported fresh ink that paid tribute to his Armenian heritage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a new photo, the actor showed off the massive new forearm tattoo which represented his family's journey to the United States over 100 years ago.
Manganiello's new tattoo came a month after his split from wife Sofia Vergara following seven years of marriage.
In a photo shared by award-winning artist Ruben Malayan, the 46-year-old proudly displayed his new body art. Seated with his dog in his lap, Manganiello was seen flexing his arm as he posed for the photo.
In bold, black ink that wrapped around his forearm read the word "Հրեշտակ," which Malayan explained was Armenian for "Angel."
"My latest work, so far largest in scale," Malayan wrote in the caption, as he translated the tattoo's text. "For @JoeManganiello who I am sure will wear it with pride."
While the artwork was intricate and visually appealing, the tattoo held a much deeper meaning for Manganiello, who was the descendant of an Armenian Genocide survivor.
Back in April, the Magic Mike star shared his great-grandmother's survival story at an Armenian Genocide commemorative event in Glendale, California.
Manganiello's great-grandmother managed to survive the Ottoman Empire, now modern-day Turkey, during the genocide that saw Armenians captured from their homes, tortured and killed. After she was sent to a relocation camp, she was impregnated by a German officer.
Manganiello's great-grandmother later gave birth to a baby girl, his grandmother, before moving to Worcester, Massachusetts, where she married an Armenian man.
While telling his family's story, the actor reflected on the importance of honoring the Armenian culture.
"I didn’t realize how underrepresented the Armenian story is out there," Manganiello said at the commemorative event. "I didn’t realize how me telling my great-grandmother's story, just simply she survived therefore I can be here today to tell her story and say her name and have a show like Dr. Gate’s show Finding your Roots, to have the ability to have me tell her story."
The True Blood actor reiterated that importance of sharing stories like his great-grandmother's because of "how many of those stories haven’t been heard and how many people don’t know the story of the Armenians."
Manganiello's nod to his Armenian roots represented his desire to keep his great-grandmother's culture alive and known.
"When you have a Diaspora, when you have a displacement of a group of people, it then gets kept alive through food, through culture, through language, through religion," Manganiello said in April. "So, the idea that my great-grandmother escaped and took that with her, I understand why it was so important for her."
Manganiello revealed that he spent about 10 years discovering his family's ancestral history. The actor used genetics testing from 23 and Me and appeared on the PBS show Finding your Roots with Henry Luis Gates, which dived deeper into his family's past.