RFK Jr.'s Campaign Chaos: Politician Faces Staff Exodus Over 'Amateurish' Leadership

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign is facing some bumps in the road due to a "disconnect" over the disarray, lavish spending, and poor leadership, according to a report.

Feb. 13 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 dreams may falter if his campaign doesn't get back on track before it's too late, multiple sources claimed in a new report.

Insiders who spoke out on the condition of anonymity claim there are several factors leading his effort astray, but that most of the blame falls on campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy and Kennedy’s daughter-in-law, Del Bigtree, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to one source close to the campaign, Fox Kennedy and Bigtree have been "making decisions based on their own personal advancement opportunities, and not acting in the best interest of the candidate."

Bigtree's firm has made $90k off the campaign so far while the LLC registered to campaign COO Matthew Sanders pulls in an average of $21k per month and an LLC registered to campaign adviser Charles Eisenstein also made a five-figure sum between Oct. and Dec. 2023.

"When the reports came out and everyone saw the obscene amount of money some people are making, while they are often paying for their own promotional materials out of pocket and can’t get their gas stipend covered, many people started thinking those people are scamming and skimming to line their pockets," one campaign worker told Mediaite.

They vented, "This is out of alignment with the message of the candidate."

Bigtree is claimed to be spending money like it's going out of style and doing "Zoom calls from the slopes with champagne" while others are volunteering and not making a cent.

As for Fox Kennedy, hiring "her nanny" Brigid Rasmussen as chief of staff has ruffled feathers and signaled to some that she is "inexperienced" on how to operate in her role.

Resignation letters obtained by the outlet reflected those concerns.

"The campaign is not run like a business," one source griped. "It feels like a Spring Break party cruise."

Resignation letters obtained by the outlet reflected those concerns. "You're the best candidate I've ever had the privilege of serving, and it pains me to inform you that your campaign operation is – by far – the worst I've ever been a part of. You deserve better. Your supporters deserve better," one read.

Kennedy apologized to the worker and said he was sad to hear it didn't work out. "I'm worried about some of the issues that you've raised and I will look into them," he vowed.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for RFK Jr. for comment.

The independent candidate recently released a statement after a new Super Bowl ad, financed by the American Values 2024 Super PAC, backing Kennedy featured a shortened version of a song that President John F. Kennedy notably used in his 1960 campaign.

"I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain," Kennedy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you."

