RFK Jr.'s Campaign Chaos: Politician Faces Staff Exodus Over 'Amateurish' Leadership

According to one source close to the campaign, Fox Kennedy and Bigtree have been "making decisions based on their own personal advancement opportunities, and not acting in the best interest of the candidate."

Bigtree's firm has made $90k off the campaign so far while the LLC registered to campaign COO Matthew Sanders pulls in an average of $21k per month and an LLC registered to campaign adviser Charles Eisenstein also made a five-figure sum between Oct. and Dec. 2023.

"When the reports came out and everyone saw the obscene amount of money some people are making, while they are often paying for their own promotional materials out of pocket and can’t get their gas stipend covered, many people started thinking those people are scamming and skimming to line their pockets," one campaign worker told Mediaite.