RFK Jr.'s 2024 Campaign Raises $50 Million — With Half Coming From Just Two Donors: Report
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 campaign has so far raised $50 million, RadarOnline.com has learned, with half of that $50 million coming from only two donors.
In a surprising development to come weeks after Kennedy announced that he would be running in 2024 as a third-party candidate, federal election records found that his reoriented campaign has received a whopping $25 million from just two people.
Rolling Stone obtained the newly released federal election records on Wednesday and found that megadonors Tim Mellon and Gavin de Becker each donated a respective $15 million and $10 million to Kennedy’s independent campaign.
According to the outlet, Mellon – the grandson of Andrew Mellon and an heir to the Mellon banking fortune – donated $10 million to a pro-Kennedy super PAC called American Values 2024.
Mellon also donated another $15 million to the pro-Kennedy super PAC back in 2023.
Meanwhile, de Becker donated a surprising $5.5 million to American Values 2024 in October shortly after Kennedy announced his decision to run for president as an independent.
De Becker has reportedly donated a total of $10 million to Kennedy’s 2024 campaign since Kennedy announced his initial presidential bid in April 2023.
Also surprising was the revelation that de Becker’s security firm, Gavin de Becker and Associates, was paid $1.5 million by Kennedy’s 2024 campaign to provide security services for the third-party candidate ahead of the election in November.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, de Becker’s security firm apprehended and detained an intruder who allegedly tried breaking into Kennedy and his wife Cheryl Hines’s Brentwood, Los Angeles last year.
“I’m reaching out to you with an unusual fundraising request,” de Becker wrote last year. “The Biden Administration has refused to provide Secret Service protection to RFK Jr., which means thirty cents of every dollar donated to his campaign has to go toward security.”
“Normally, none of it would. I would gladly pay for his security myself — but that’s not allowed, because it would be a campaign contribution above the limit,” de Becker added at the time.
De Becker was described as a “tried-and-true RFK believer and personal friend of the candidate.” De Becker has described himself as a “supporter of Democratic candidates for decades.”
“I have been a supporter of Democratic candidates for decades, and I find RFK Jr. to be more committed to genuine Democratic values than the DNC itself,” he said last year.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kennedy initially announced his run for president as a Democrat in April 2023 before switching to an independent in October.
He recently addressed rumors that Donald Trump’s campaign approached him to be the ex-president’s 2024 running mate.
Kennedy appeared to confirm the rumors that he was approached, but he explained that he “would not take that job” and that it is “not something that [he’s] interested in.”
“I’m flattered that President Trump would offer it to me, but it’s not something that I’m interested in,” Kennedy said earlier this week.