'I Would Not Take That Job': RFK Jr. Confirms Trump's Team 'Reached Out' About Him Being Potential 2024 Running Mate
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently confirmed the rumors that Donald Trump’s team reached out about having the independent candidate join the ex-president’s ticket for this year’s general election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after it was rumored that Trump’s team reached out to Kennedy earlier in the election cycle, the third-party candidate confirmed the rumors on Monday.
According to Kennedy, Trump’s team reached out about him potentially running alongside the ex-president against Joe Biden later this year – but Kennedy ultimately rejected the offer.
“People from the team have reached out to me,” Kennedy, 70, told NewsNation this week. “I would not take that job.”
“I’m flattered that President Trump would offer it to me, but it’s not something that I’m interested in,” he added.
Kennedy also confirmed the rumors on Tuesday during the newest episode of Meghan McCain’s Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast.
"Frankly, I don't think my marriage would survive," he told McCain regarding the Trump-Kennedy 2024 ticket rumors and his marriage to actress Cheryl Hines.
"I'm flattered by it, by the attention and the suggestion that it's something people on his staff were interested in," Kennedy continued. "I was flattered by the approaches."
"I don't think it was something that was right for me," he concluded.
Meanwhile, there appeared to be some confusion about whether the Trump-Kennedy 2024 rumors were true – particularly among members of Kennedy’s own campaign team.
Although Kennedy himself confirmed reports that he was approached by Trump’s team earlier in the election cycle, his top campaign aide – Chris LaCivita – dismissed the reports.
“This is 100% FAKE NEWS – NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK jr (or ever will) – one of the most LIBERAL and radical environmentalists in the country,” LaCivita tweeted on Saturday after the rumors first broke.
“For all the fake news – update your stories,” LaCivita added.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung also dismissed the Trump-Kennedy ticket rumors shortly after they started over the weekend.
“Yes,” Cheung responded when asked if Kennedy was lying about being approached by Trump’s campaign team.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors that Trump’s campaign team approached Kennedy to run alongside the ex-president against Biden started on Saturday.
One source familiar with the matter told the New York Post that Trump’s team approached Kennedy’s team shortly after the Democrat-turned-independent candidate officially announced his presidential campaign in 2023.
"It was right out of the box when Bobby announced he was running for president in April 2023,” the insider told the Post this weekend.
"Anything's possible,” another source told the Post regarding the Trump-Kennedy rumors. “I wouldn't write it off by any means."
Although Kennedy initially started his 2024 campaign for president as a Democrat, he later reoriented his campaign to run as an independent in October.
As for Trump, the ex-president is expected to announce his 2024 vice president pick once he is officially named the GOP’s presidential nominee at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July.