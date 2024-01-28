Donald Trump's Team Reached Out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. About Being Trump's Running Mate: Report

It is important to note that this was a premature discussion, and Kennedy himself has shown no interest in the proposition.

According to insiders, Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy as a potential vice president early on.

One source familiar with the matter told the New York Post, "It was right out of the box when Bobby announced he was running for president in April 2023."

Although it may seem far-fetched, another insider told the outlet, "Anything's possible. I wouldn't write it off by any means."