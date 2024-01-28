Your tip
Donald Trump's Team Reached Out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. About Being Trump's Running Mate: Report

donald trumps team reached out to rfk about being trumps running mate
By:

Jan. 28 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

People close to former President Donald Trump reportedly made initial contacts with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., exploring the possibility of him serving as Trump's running mate in the upcoming presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

rfk jr robert f kennedy restraining order cheryl hines home intruder agrees to stay away actress yards no contact
Kennedy is still fighting Biden in the 2024 race.

It is important to note that this was a premature discussion, and Kennedy himself has shown no interest in the proposition.

According to insiders, Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy as a potential vice president early on.

One source familiar with the matter told the New York Post, "It was right out of the box when Bobby announced he was running for president in April 2023."

Although it may seem far-fetched, another insider told the outlet, "Anything's possible. I wouldn't write it off by any means."

donald trump rattled joe biden taunt loser ex president election
Donald Trump's team reached out to Kennedy.

Kennedy, who initially announced his presidential run as a Democrat but is now an independent candidate, has consistently denied any speculation about joining forces with Trump. He has made it clear that he has no intention of accepting a job as Trump's running mate.

Even Timothy Mellon, a significant donor to Kennedy's SuperPAC, said, "I've heard the concept. It's not surprising." However, Kennedy's refusal to pursue this potential alliance remains steadfast.

According to the Post, the movement to draft Kennedy as Trump's vice president is still alive among the Republican's inner circle.

Another substantial donor to both Trump and Kennedy claims that efforts to bring Kennedy on board are happening behind the scenes. The donor said, "As we progress, you might see it bubble up a little bit more. Bobby can bring new people to the polls."

rfk jr robert f kennedy restraining order cheryl hines home intruder agrees to stay away actress yards no contact
Kennedy has been married his third wife, actress Cheryl Hines, since 2014.

One major hurdle in this unconventional pairing is their differing views on vaccines. Kennedy is widely known as an anti-vaxxer, which sharply contrasts with Trump's support for vaccine development during the pandemic.

Despite this discrepancy, Steve Bannon, a former chief White House strategist for Trump and someone who remains close to the former president, has advocated for a Trump-Kennedy alliance. In fact, Bannon has gone so far as to predict a "massive landslide" if they were to join forces on a presidential ticket.

Trump secured resounding victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, effectively solidifying his position as the Republican Party's de facto nominee for the 2024 presidential race. Now, many of Trump's biggest fans are speculating who he'll pick for his running mate.

Besides Kennedy, other high-profile figures such as New York Representative Elise Stefanik, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance have been floated as potential VP picks for the former president.

