'Who is This?': MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Hosts Slam Sen. Tim Scott for Endorsing Donald Trump
The cast of MSNBC’s Morning Joe slammed GOP Senator Tim Scott this week for his recent endorsement and support of Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Morning Joe crew targeted Scott shortly after the South Carolina lawmaker stood alongside Trump as the ex-president clinched the New Hampshire GOP primary on Tuesday night.
“I just really love you!” Scott gushed from the venue stage as Trump gave his New Hampshire victory address.
But MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist were not impressed with Scott’s appearance alongside Trump in Laconia this week.
Scarborough noted how Trump’s only remaining GOP primary challenger, Nikki Haley, appointed Scott to the Senate back in 2012 – and how Scott went on to endorse Trump anyway.
“And my God, who is Tim Scott!?” Scarborough asked on Wednesday morning. “And who is Tim Scott?!”
“Yeah, that’s the guy that Nikki Haley appointed to the Senate,” Scarborough continued. “He’s supporting a guy right now who defended Nazis in Charlottesville. He’s defending a guy that supports the replacement theory.”
The Morning Joe star went on to call Trump the “most racist president in our lifetime” and questioned why Scott would endorse the embattled ex-president over the woman who appointed him to the Senate more than ten years ago.
“He’s easily the most racist president in our lifetime,” Scarborough charged.“It just goes without saying. He’s inspired racism across his country.”
“All you have to do is go on social media and see what his supporters are saying,” Scarborough added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scott initially faced backlash on Friday when he officially endorsed Trump for the GOP primary and 2024 general election.
Scott then started to join Trump at campaign events ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night and stumped for the embattled ex-president despite running against Trump just two months ago.
“If you want four more years of Donald Trump, let me hear you scream!” Scott charged from the Laconia, New Hampshire stage on Monday. "If you want the race to be over tomorrow, let me hear you scream!”
“How many of y’all want four more years of low inflation under Donald Trump?!” he continued. “How many of y’all want four more years of low crime and high law and order under Donald J. Trump?!”
“How many of y’all want me to stop talking so you can hear from your next president, Donald J. Trump?” Scott finished. “Four more years!”
Flash forward to Tuesday night, and Scott said that he “just loves” Trump after the former president pointed out how the South Carolina senator “betrayed” Haley with his endorsement.
“You must really hate her,” Trump said. “It’s a shame.”
“I just love you!” Scott responded.