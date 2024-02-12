It's Up to You: RFK Jr. Issues Apology After Vintage Kennedy Super Bowl Campaign Ad Upsets His Family
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was forced to issue an apology after a vintage ad promoting his 2024 independent presidential campaign aired during this year’s Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com can report.
The campaign ad aired on Sunday night during Super Bowl LVIII and was reportedly created by the American Values Super PAC – a political action committee supporting the 70-year-old Kennedy’s 2024 independent White House run.
But the ad caused anger amongst Kennedy’s own family members – not only because his family does not support his 2024 independent White House run but also because the Super Bowl ad was a near-exact copy of a famous ad aired by RFK Jr.’s uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, more than 60 years ago.
“A man who’s old enough to know / and young enough to do / Well, it’s up to you / it’s up to you / It’s strictly up to you!” the ad said while using the classic jingle from President John F. Kennedy’s 1960 campaign.
Kennedy’s cousin, Bobby Shriver, rushed to X shortly after the ad aired on Sunday night to blast Kennedy and the surprising campaign ad.
“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces – and my Mother’s,” Shriver, who is the son of Kennedy’s aunt, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, wrote.
“She would be appalled by his deadly health care views,” he continued. “Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA.”
Kennedy apologized for the ad and claimed that he had no “involvement” in its creation.
He also confirmed that the ad was created by the American Values Super PAC and said that the political action committee aired the vintage ad without his “approval.”
“I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain,” Kennedy wrote hours after it aired on Sunday night. “The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign.”
“FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff,” he continued. “I love you all. God bless you.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several of Kennedy’s closest family members have spoken out against his presidential campaign.
Several more of Kennedy’s family members have spoken out in the past against the candidate’s “dangerous” views regarding science and vaccines.
“He has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines,” two of Kennedy’s siblings, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and Joseph P. Kennedy II, wrote in May 2019.
Meanwhile, Tony Lyons – who serves as co-chair of the American Values Super PAC – revealed that the 30-second Kennedy campaign ad that aired during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night cost a whopping $7 million.