It's Up to You: RFK Jr. Issues Apology After Vintage Kennedy Super Bowl Campaign Ad Upsets His Family

But the ad caused anger amongst Kennedy’s own family members – not only because his family does not support his 2024 independent White House run but also because the Super Bowl ad was a near-exact copy of a famous ad aired by RFK Jr.’s uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, more than 60 years ago.

“A man who’s old enough to know / and young enough to do / Well, it’s up to you / it’s up to you / It’s strictly up to you!” the ad said while using the classic jingle from President John F. Kennedy’s 1960 campaign.